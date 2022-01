There are now more altcoins available for users to purchase than ever before. While some were created for a reason, serving a specific niche in the market, others lack a purpose and effectively have no basis for their existence. Since their purpose is not defined, the coins lack longevity and, as a result, have been coined the term “shitcoin.” Many investors have still been profitable from their purchase; however, doing so can be risky. After their initial pump, it can be hard to sell off their investment, effectively tanking prices.

