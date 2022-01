Eric Adams does not see bitcoin’s price decline as a problem. On the contrary, he believes this is a good buying moment. Eric Adams – the newly-elected mayor of New York City and apparently a bitcoin bull – displayed his support for the primary cryptocurrency once again. He opined that the recent price drop could provide certain opportunities for investors and reaffirmed a previous stance indicating that he will get his first three paychecks in BTC.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO