The inner dancer workshop is a three day mini-intensive (december 28th - 30th, 2021) that aims to revitalize your relationship with yourself, dance, and the artist within. it is time to reignite the inspiration that may have gotten muddled or lost along the way. the curriculum will not only give your dance mindset a refreshing perspective, but also give you new skills that will improve your quality of life as a human being. our world-renowned faculty will work with you in a personalized, encouraging environment, and give you the tools to give your inner dancer a vibrant boost into 2022.

