One of the good things about coming back from Christmas break are all the deep analyses that news outlets save up to publish over the holidays—especially those they can report from countries where celebrating Christmas isn’t that big a deal. At least that’s how I account for the flood of deep media dives on China technology issues. Megan Stifel takes us through a couple. The first is a Washington Post article on China using its tools for measuring internal dissent online and focusing them on the rest of the world. The second is a New York Times article that tells us what tools the Chinese government can use when the rest of the world says things it doesn’t like. Utterly unsurprising, to me at least, is that social media companies like Twitter have become hapless enablers of China’s speech police. Later in the podcast, Megan covers another story in the same vein—the growing global unease about China’s success in building Logink, a global logistics and shipping database.

