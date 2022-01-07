Ben Affleck will no longer be Batman after The Flash, confirmation arrives

The tenure of Ben Affleck's time playing Bruce Wayne / Batman has been an eventful one, beginning with him being cast as the character for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. DC's initial slate of movies had included plans for a solo movie surrounding Affleck's incarnation of the character, which Affleck was originally poised to write, direct, and star in. Affleck eventually stepped down from helming the film, and was eventually replaced by Matt Reeves, with the entire project ultimately being reworked over the years to a standalone (and out of main DCEU continuity) project starring Robert Pattinson. In a recent interview with The L.A. Times, Affleck spoke about the way his career priorities have changed over the years, and revealed that he stepped down from helming The Batman after realizing he wouldn't "be happy" working on it.

