TRENTON, NJ – One lucky player purchased a ticket for the $5 5 Card Cash Fast Play game and won $90,074, which is 50% of the Progressive Jackpot. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner. The winning ticket was sold at Cigars & More, 2140 Route 88, Brick, in Ocean County.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO