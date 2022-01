Citigroup C is upping its pressure on its unvaccinated employees by giving them a final ultimatum. Get vaccinated or find another job. Unvaccinated employees have until Jan. 14 to begin the vaccination procedure before they will be put on unpaid leave. The last day on the job will be the end of the month after that, Bloomberg reported after seeing an internal message to staff.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO