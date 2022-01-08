A Message from First Selectman Bindelglass

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A “White Christmas”? Yes it was and a storm to boot! It looks like winter may be here for the duration. Recently my son, grandson & I visited the Barnes County Museum; it is a wonderful place with something for most everyone. The player piano was one of my grandson’s favorite items with music from “Country” to “Classical”. There is an electric train set that is second to none and Gundy, a large pre-historic Triceratops, greets you when you enter. Additionally Wes Anderson, our museum curator, is always ready to assist visitors and possesses a wealth of information to share. https://barnescountyhistoricalsocietymuseum.com.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 14 DAYS AGO