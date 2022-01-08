GameStop Stock Jumps After Company Enters NFTs

GameStop is preparing to launch its own NFT marketplace. After a spectacular rise a year ago, GameStop (GME) shares began to depreciate in recent months, as the company’s business is not growing as fast as some investors want it to grow, while most short-sellers left the stock in early 2021, leaving little room for another squeeze. To improve the current state of affairs, GameStop’s new leadership team, with Ryan Cohen as its chairman, for months have been preparing to take the company to the next level by changing the business’s model of relying too much on retail sales and getting a foothold in the growing Web3 environment through an NFT marketplace. While the company hasn’t revealed its new projects so far, the latest developments within the digital assets industry show that the growth potential of NFTs is enormous, and having its own marketplace in a business that’s still in its infancy could yield great returns in the long run.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO