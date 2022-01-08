ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GameStop Stock Jumps After Company Enters NFTs

Cover picture for the articleGameStop Corp. GME 7.32% shares jumped 7.3% on Friday, extending the videogame retailer’s volatile ride into this year. The stock lurched higher after The Wall Street Journal reported that GameStop is launching a new division. GameStop plans to develop a marketplace for nonfungible tokens and establish cryptocurrency plans, an area that...

Seeking Alpha

Tilray Rises After Earnings: What To Know About This Cannabis Stock

Tilray saw its stock rise double digits after releasing a solid earnings report. Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) saw its stock rise double digits after releasing earnings. On the surface, these appear to be solid results, though I do have some personal questions. The company generated impressive profit margins while overachieving on prior guidance for synergies. The stock has dropped nearly 80% since recent highs and more than 95% since all time highs - this had led to a natural reset in both valuations and expectations. The stock is looking buyable, but I also discuss whether it is truly the top pick in the cannabis sector.
Front Office Sports

GameStop Diving Into NFTs, Crypto

Video game retailer GameStop announced a plan to build an NFT marketplace over the summer. Now, that plan is beginning to crystallize. The company is creating a division to not only sell NFTs but also “establish cryptocurrency partnerships,” according to the Wall Street Journal. GameStop has hired more...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Meme stocks meet crypto mania with GameStop pursuing NFTs

It was just a matter of time before the turbo-charged worlds of meme-stock and crypto trading collided in a burst of speculative frenzy. GameStop Corp., which became emblematic of 2021’s turbulent year of retail investing, is getting into the business of nonfungible tokens. NFTs emerged as the hottest commodity...
news4sanantonio.com

GameStop shares jump 20% on report it will launch NFT marketplace

GameStop shares jumped as much as 25% Friday morning. It comes after the wall street journal reported the company is creating a non-fungible token marketplace. The company reportedly plans to allow people to buy, sell and trade NFT’s for virtual video game goods, think avatar outfits and weapons on the marketplace.
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Trade Desk Stock Jumps After Jefferies Upgrade

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) stock is up 4.7% today to trade at $80.57, after an upgrade from Jefferies to "buy" from "hold," with a price-target hike of $5 to $105. The firm suggested that the Street's full-year forecast, which assumes 30% growth, is too conservative, and cited the company's partnership with Walmart (WMT) as well as other potential deals.
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: GameStop, Quidel & T-Mobile

A mall visitor walks be a GameStop store on December 08, 2021 in San Rafael, California. Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading:. GameStop — Shares of the retailer jumped more than 28% in extended trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that GameStop will create a marketplace for NFTs. The company is also exploring cryptocurrency partnerships for games and items for the marketplace, the report said.
StreetInsider.com

GameStop jumps on setting up NFT trading hub, crypto pact

(Reuters) -GameStop Corp's plans to expand its non-fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace and partner with crypto firms spurred a rally in the video game retailer's shares on Friday. The company was last year at the center of a battle between small investors coordinating on online forums and Wall Street hedge funds,...
Seeking Alpha

GameStop: Time To Go All In On NFTs

GameStop is preparing to launch its own NFT marketplace. After a spectacular rise a year ago, GameStop (GME) shares began to depreciate in recent months, as the company’s business is not growing as fast as some investors want it to grow, while most short-sellers left the stock in early 2021, leaving little room for another squeeze. To improve the current state of affairs, GameStop’s new leadership team, with Ryan Cohen as its chairman, for months have been preparing to take the company to the next level by changing the business’s model of relying too much on retail sales and getting a foothold in the growing Web3 environment through an NFT marketplace. While the company hasn’t revealed its new projects so far, the latest developments within the digital assets industry show that the growth potential of NFTs is enormous, and having its own marketplace in a business that’s still in its infancy could yield great returns in the long run.
GameStop, AMC, DraftKings, Starbucks: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Stock futures are slipping after jobs figures showed a decline in the unemployment rate. Here’s what we’re watching in Friday’s trading:. GameStop GME 1.28% shot 18% higher ahead of the bell. The WSJ reported that the retailer is planning to launch a division to develop a marketplace for nonfungible tokens and establish cryptocurrency partnerships. Another retail-trader favorite, AMC Entertainment, AMC -1.27% climbed 4.5%. The moves mark a course reversal after an inauspicious start to the year for both stocks.
Why AMC Entertainment’s Stock Surged After Hours

AMC, Financial) was subject to fame when the so-called “meme stock” frenzy hit the tabloids in late 2020. The company’s stock has been trading up after hours for reasons unrelated to the meme events in 2020, but it still is not a good idea to invest in the stock right now.
cryptopotato.com

GameStop to Enter Crypto and NFT Markets in Turnaround Drive

U.S. video game and consumer electronics firm GameStop will launch a new division dedicated to non-fungible tokens and crypto partnerships. The Wall Street Journal confirmed the development in an article on Jan. 6 stating that the company is venturing into these “much-hyped areas” in an effort to turn around its core video game business.
