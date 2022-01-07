ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Citigroup to Staff: Follow Our Vaccine Mandate Or We Really Will Fire You

stockxpo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCitigroup Inc. C 1.46% told its U.S. staff it planned to follow through on previous warnings and would terminate unvaccinated employees in the coming weeks. The New York bank reminded staff they had one more week, until Jan. 14, to get vaccinated. After that, the bank told employees, anyone who is...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
KTLA

As COVID-19 vaccine mandate goes to Supreme Court, companies keep quiet

Companies that would be affected by a Biden administration vaccine-or-testing requirement for workers have largely remained on the sidelines while the Supreme Court considers whether the rule can be enforced. The requirement, which would apply to companies with 100 or more employees, has faced numerous court challenges and was upheld last month by a three-judge panel with […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
stockxpo.com

Walmart cuts paid leave in half, as CDC guidance changes

An employee scans grocery items for pickup order at a Walmart Inc. store in Burbank, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Walmart is cutting pandemic-related paid leave in half — from two weeks to one week — after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cut isolation requirements last week for asymptomatic people with Covid and shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.
BURBANK, CA
Fortune

Walmart cuts paid leave in half for employees who have COVID-19

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Walmart Inc. is cutting paid leave in half for workers who test positive for COVID-19 or have to quarantine after exposure to the virus, offering only one week through March 31 rather than two.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citigroup Inc#Mandates#The Treasury Department#Bloomberg News#The Supreme Court#Jpmorgan
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
stockxpo.com

Novavax CEO says its Covid vaccine could be cleared in multiple countries over next 90 days

The Novavax coronavirus vaccine could be cleared by regulators for use in multiple countries, including the U.S., in the coming months, the vaccine maker’s CEO said Monday. The company has filed for emergency approval with 10 different regulatory agencies, Stanley Erck told CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.” It’s currently available for use in 170 countries, he said.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Motley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: Talks Reopen for Fourth Stimulus Check

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc medically and financially. If there is another round of stimulus, it is likely to go to small business owners. There remain political obstacles in the way of further assistance. We've been writing for months that there's little chance of a fourth check hitting bank accounts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPTV

Federal vaccine mandate for employers with 100 or more staff now in effect

The Biden Administrations new federal vaccine mandate for employers will 100 or more employees goes into effect on Monday. The 100 or more employee tally is for each entire company, no matter how many employees are at individual worksites. Should the employee choose to not get the shot, they must...
INDUSTRY
TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy