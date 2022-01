Fox Sports, which owns the English-language broadcast rights to the FIFA World Cup through 2026, is extending its deal with Twitter for coverage of the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup in Qatar and the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Soccer fans will get to see match highlights, almost in real-time, on the @FoxSports and @FoxSoccer Twitter handles. But unlike the 2018 and 2019 tournaments, Twitter users will also get to tune into Twitter Spaces for live, weekly analyses of the matches and participate in Q&As with Fox Soccer personalities as part of the audio original content...

