Further icy weather could strike parts of the UK this weekend after a freezing blast brought snow and disrupted travel.Yellow weather warnings were issued for parts of northern England and Scotland last night, as well as areas of south England and south Wales.NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde urged people to go to minor injuries clinics rather than A&E if they fall on ice because emergency teams are under pressure. It advised people to ‘walk like penguins’ in the slippery conditions to avoid getting hurt. The snow was so severe in parts of Scotland yesterday that some drivers had to abandon...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO