Wendy Williams’ Son Shows Clip Of The Talk Show Host Eating & Looking Healthy In Bed

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
RNB Cincy 100.3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HfUqc_0dgBefxE00

It’s been a long waiting game for fans of The Wendy Williams Show as the titular host continues a longer-than-expected break from the show to work on her mental health and recover from a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Although we’ve received a handful of updates over the past few months that let the world know she was doing well, Wendy’s son Kevin Hunter Jr. gave fans a visual update for the New Year on his media maven momma and thankfully she’s looking healthy and well-fed.

The short clip was shared in Kevin Jr.’s Instagram Stories just a few hours ago under his IG handle @topfloor_kev. Wendy can be seen enjoying what appears to be a delectable crouton salad while sipping on a juice drink garnished with a pineapple slice. She appears to be staying in Miami’s financial district known as Brickell based on the location tagged in the video, as well as keeping things cozy and comfortable in a loose-fitting hoodie and denim shorts while taking her meal in bed.

Just last month Wendy was spotted heading out of a wellness center, so it’s quite possible that Kev Jr. captured the clip from there. The video is cleverly soundtracked with Drake’s 2017 More Life album cut “ Do Not Disturb,” which sounds like a pretty obvious hint for the public to let his mom get the proper rest she needs to make her much-awaited return.

Although there’s no telling when Williams will be back on Wendy, fans do seem to be responding well to her replacement hosts like fan-favorite Sherri Shepherd and actor Michael Rapaport who returns with new episodes this coming Monday.

Peep the clip of Wendy Williams below via The Jasmine Brand , and let’s continue to wish the daytime queen a speedy recovery:

#Instagram Twitter#Instagram Stories#Ig#The Jasmine Brand
The US Sun

Ailing Wendy Williams holds onto driver as she steps into car in rare appearance after her return to show delayed again

AILING Wendy Williams held onto her driver as she stepped into a car in a rare appearance after her return to the show has been delayed again. The 57-year-old has suffered a series of setbacks in recent years, including losing her marriage in a love child scandal, a rehab stint, and her recent hospitalization for a "psychiatric episode."
Ok Magazine

Wendy Williams' Son Kevin Hunter Jr. Leaves Mom's Side To Hang With Friends After Giving The Embattled TV Host An Ultimatum

Wendy Williams' son, Kevin Hunter Jr., appears to be living his best life while his mom remains MIA amid her health woes and talk show hiatus. The 21-year-old made a rare appearance on social media to share a quick video of himself working out at the gym with friends at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter. Dressed in a solid black t-shirt and a matching pair of gym shorts, Kevin Jr. recorded himself in the gym mirror while Coote Corleone's "Out The Blue Buccs" played in the background.
CELEBRITIES
