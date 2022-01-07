5 Oyster Mushroom Benefits + How To Use Them

The health benefits of Holy Basil and how to use it. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Holy basil, also known as tulsi in Hindu, or queen of the herbs, is part of the mint family and is a traditional medicinal herb native to tropical Southeast Asia. This aromatic plant has pale green leaves, hair stems, and small purple or white tubular flowers. It is considered to be a tonic for the body and is widely used in alternative medicine. It is most often consumed as an herbal tea, has a strong, pungent flavor, and can be used in cooking to intensify some dishes. Holy basil is an adaptogen, which can help the body adapt to stress and treat inflammation. Holy basil has a whole variety of health benefits. It’s a great source of antioxidants, it is high in vitamin A, K and C, calcium, zinc, iron, Manganese, and chlorophyll. It has a history of treating disease, and reducing stress and anxiety, and is beneficial for digestive support and brain function! As always, make sure to consult with your doctor before consuming holy basil or any other supplement into your diet.

