Premier League

Brighton midfielder Taylor Richards joins Birmingham on loan

By PA Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrighton midfielder Taylor Richards has joined Birmingham on...

Tribal Football

Brighton goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen confirms loan plans

Brighton goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen hopes to get a loan move away this month. The Dutchman made a winning debut yesterday in Brighton's FA Cup win against West Brom. "When I came to this club I was injured in the first week and I was out for six weeks," Scherpen said afterwards. "I've had to work hard and I'm happy to have been able to now get this chance, but the most important thing is that I can keep playing in the coming months.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Taylor Richards
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

The final fixture of the FA Cup third round weekend takes place tonight as Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford. The match sees Villa manager Steven Gerrard return to face old rivals United for the first time since leaving Liverpool in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnited will be looking for a response after interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start came to an end following a 1-0 defeat to Wolves in the Premier League last week. Villa claimed a surprise 1-0 win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle hoping to woo Kiwi international Chris Wood

What the papers sayNewcastle have reportedly locked their sights on New Zealand international Chris Wood. The Telegraph reports the club is hoping the Burnley striker will sign this week and help solve their firepower problem.Jean-Philippe Mateta is close to leaving Crystal Palace after 18 months, the Evening Standard reports. The paper says the striker could be moving to St Etienne after an underwhelming stint with the Premier League club.Elsewhere, the Liverpool Echo reports comments made by former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given on Premier Sports that he advised Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher to leave the club on loan during the transfer window. Given...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Covid-hit Liverpool hoping Jurgen Klopp can return for Shrewsbury FA Cup clash

Liverpool assistant coach Peter Krawietz said Jurgen Klopp hopes to be back in the dug-out for Sunday’s home FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury.Krawietz also revealed an unnamed player had been recalled from his loan spell and was hoping to join a squad decimated by coronavirus, which had forced the club to shutdown first-team training earlier this week.When asked if Klopp would be back on the touchline after missing last Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw at Chelsea following a suspected positive Covid-19 test, Krawietz said: “We hope so of course.“He is well so far, he feels fine, but of course the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen fire West Ham past Leeds in FA Cup

Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen piled more FA Cup misery on Leeds as West Ham marched into the fourth round.Lanzini’s first-half goal and Bowen’s late strike secured a 2-0 win for David Moyes’ side and condemned Leeds to a ninth third-round defeat in the last 12 seasons.It is now five years since the Whites have won an FA Cup match, and they rarely looked like bucking that sorry trend in a one-sided London Stadium encounter.Moyes named a strong Hammers side and they almost took the lead after just 10 minutes when Declan Rice’s cross from the byline was met with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal’s FA Cup exit leaves Mikel Arteta with familiar sinking feeling

For Mikel Arteta, this was a familiar feeling. “It’s really hurting,” the Arsenal manager said, after he saw his side continue to beat along to the rhythm of boom and bust that has defined his reign so far. Arteta is desperate for momentum but could only watch, exasperated, as his young team took another backwards step in their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday. His side have clicked into gear on several occasions this season, at times with spectacular and exciting results, but this was another painful blow, if not more of the same. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

FA Cup fourth round draw LIVE: Fixtures as non-league sides joined Liverpool and Spurs to discover fate

Kidderminster, the lowest-ranked side remaining in the FA Cup, will play West Ham in the fourth round. The National League North outfit, who stunned Reading with a 2-1 victory on Saturday, are rewarded with a tie at the London Stadium. Non-league side Boreham Wood have been handed a trip to Championship table-toppers Bournemouth.Holders’ Leicester face the winners of Sunday’s late kick-off between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal. The fourth-round matches will be played on the opening weekend of February.Follow Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal LIVE!Full drawCrystal Palace v Hartlepool UnitedBournemouth v Boreham WoodHuddersfield Town v BarnsleyPeterborough United v Queens Park RangersCambridge United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ashley Cole: Police investigate alleged racist abuse of pundit at Swindon FA Cup tie

Police are investigating allegations that racist abuse was directed at former England defender Ashley Cole at Swindon’s FA Cup clash with Manchester City on Friday night.Swindon have apologised to Cole, who was pitchside as part of ITV’s presentation team for Town’s 4-1 third-round defeat at the County Ground.Supt Phil Staynings from Wiltshire Police said in a statement: “We are aware that one person was subject to racial abuse at the County Ground following the Swindon Town v Manchester City game last night.CLUB STATEMENT | Swindon Town would like to issue the following statement in regards to reports of racial abuse...
SOCIETY
dallassun.com

Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles joins AS Roma on loan

Rome [Italy], January 8 (ANI): Arsenal FC midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has joined Serie A side AS Roma on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League club announced on Saturday. The 24-year-old has been associated with the Gunners since he was six years old, developing through the Academy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Aberdeen sign American youngster Dante Polvara

Aberdeen have signed 21-year-old American midfielder Dante Polvara, subject to a work permit. The New York City academy graduate has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Daniel Podence bags double as Wolves sweep aside Sheffield United

Daniel Podence bagged a brace and Nelson Semedo was also on the scoresheet as Wolves breezed into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 3-0 win over Sheffield United at Molineux. Wolves were given a couple of reprieves following some uncharacteristic disjointed defending early on but Podence opened...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Mark Harris sends Cardiff past Preston in FA Cup

Mark Harris fired an FA Cup extra-time winner as Cardiff beat Preston 2-1 in the Welsh capital. Harris’ first goal in the competition came with the third-round tie just four minutes from a penalty shoot-out.
PREMIER LEAGUE

