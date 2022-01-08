Wake Up Right This Year With This Top Selling Sunrise Alarm Clock

Boulder designers obsessed over the OneClock so you could focus on one thing: sleeping. While traditional alarm clocks—or your iPhone—may be great at rousing you from your slumber, they’re also full of features that can compromise sleep. Those problems led Boulderites Jamie Kripke and Howie Rubin to tap into the latest sound science to design OneClock, a new take on helping us wake.
We use affiliate links. If you buy something through the links on this page, we may earn a commission at no cost to you. Learn more. NEWS – Yeah, I know that the title verges on being clickbait but I’m not lying. The Gingko Octagon One Plus is the most interesting alarm clock light that I’ve seen this year. Granted the current year is only 7 days old and this is the first alarm clock light I’ve seen so far in 2022. The Octagon One Plus features a hexagon base that is made of wood. The shape of the base allows for the interesting positioning of the LED lamp. The base also features a touch-controlled digital clock. The clock disappears until you tap the base and allows for alarms that beep or you can use the lamp to gradually wake you up. Like many decorative products like this one, the price is steep at $169 from the UK-based Gingko Design and $142.99 from Amazon.
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. When it comes to alarm clocks, most people have a "set it and forget it" approach. Once we make the decision to wake up to the sound of a song, a faraway jungle, or a blaring bell, we stick to it—day after day. But when's the last time you considered whether your alarm clock is actually working for you, or whether it's time to switch things up? Consider this your wake-up call: It might be time for a new one.
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Once you've tested out a cordless vacuum cleaner, it's hard to go back to the kind that's bogged down by an unruly and pesky cord. So if you've been searching for a powerful stick vacuum — and didn't want to spend a ton of money — consider the Zoker 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which is 63 percent off at Amazon right now.
Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them.
It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021. And now, we have a new one you should add to your list. It’s called the Sinceller Automatic Electric Jar Opener, and it’s one of the...
A brand new week means brand new Amazon deals on all the hottest products around. And this week, you won't believe how good some of these sales are.
The hottest deals right now include AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $189.99. Also, the Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight smart home security camera is on sale at a new all-time low price. This is a crazy deal since Wyze's best-selling camera almost never goes on sale!
Of course, it goes without saying that nothing is as popular right now as COVID rapid home tests. Not only does Amazon have them in stock, but several...
The incredible boom that the robot vacuum market has seen in recent years is fantastic. It means there's something out there for everyone. So many companies have entered the space with terrific models. Do you want to spend as little as possible on a basic vacuum? Or do you have a huge budget and you want all the bells and whistles? Either way, you can find dozens of different robotic vacuum cleaners that will suit your needs. Of course, the variety can also make it difficult to choose. Luckily, we're here to help you find the perfect fit for your...
A rare "mermaid birth" has taken place for baby Rio Petrie Martins on Thursday, December 16, surprising the midwives who attended to his mother, Jennifer Petrie, who never felt her water break while she was in labor. Petrie, from Southport in the U.K., was shocked to see Rio coming out...
When you think about your dog sleeping in your bed, how do you imagine it? Many pet parents can picture their beloved pet sprawled out across the entire bed while they themselves toss and turn for most of the night, but is that really how it is?. It can be...
Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
UPTOWN — Lauren Ocello was walking her dog recently when she saw a large, rectangular yellow bag made of a soft plastic, about the size of a treasure chest. It had a QR code, a number and handles on its sides, but it was otherwise unmarked. For several months, Ocello has spotted one of these bags almost every time she walks her dog.
Comments / 0