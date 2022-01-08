ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'General Hospital' kills Luke

By News services
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 2 days ago

Luke Spencer's time apparently has come and gone on “General Hospital.”. The soap opera character, portrayed mostly by Anthony Geary from 1978 to 2017, has been killed off. Last seen in May 2017, the con artist-turned-entrepreneur-turned-politician-turned-mobster was reportedly killed during a cable car accident in Austria. Characters learned...

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

General Hospital: Shocking Death of Iconic Character Revealed

The character, who has been in GH since 1978, died off-screen. In a startling turn of events, General Hospital has killed off Anthony Geary's iconic character Luke Spencer, who first appeared in Port Charles 44 years ago. Perhaps it's not surprising given that Geary left the longest-running soap drama still...
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

Scarlett Fernandez Says Goodbye to GENERAL HOSPITAL

Charlotte will have a new look soon as Scarlett Fernandez has revealed that she’s leaving GENERAL HOSPITAL. “I’m super grateful for the opportunity that [executive producer] Frank Valentini and [casting director] Mark Teschner gave me in 2016,” she shared on Instagram. “Playing Charlotte Cassadine was my...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

'Days of Our Lives' actor Rhonda Stubbins White dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actor, has died at age 60. According to a representative for the "Days of Our Lives" star, White died Monday. "She was a wonderful actress/client/friend with a heart of gold," the representative told TODAY in an email. In addition to the statement provided to...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Tracy Quartermaine on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tracy Quartermaine remains a fan-favorite on GENERAL HOSPITAL even though the character hasn’t been seen since 2017. Jane Elliot originated the character back in 1978 and has played Tracy on and off over the years leading up to her 2017 retirement. Although in 1989 she took maternity leave and was temporarily replaced with soap actress Christine Jones (Janice, ANOTHER WORLD; Catsy, RYAN’S HOPE; Pamela, ONE LIFE TO LIVE). In 1996, Elliot even crossed the character over to ABC sister soap THE CITY where she remained until its cancellation in 1997. She returned to GH in 2003 and remained until her 2017 departure. Although the actress said she’d retired, fans were elated to learn that she reprised her role from December 2019 through February 2020 and again from November 2020 through January 2021. Then, in January 2022, Tracy popped up again!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Cher
Person
Ethel Merman
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Jennifer Garner
Person
Barry Hankerson
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Katharine Hepburn
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Genie Francis
Person
Anthony Geary
Person
Drake
SheKnows

General Hospital Alum Is Heading for a Real-Life Wedding: ‘She Said Yes’ — Plus, That Ring… Wow!

Zac Garred popped the question to Allison Boyd. On General Hospital, the wedding of Levi and Maxie was one of Port Charles’ grandest disasters, what with hostages being taken and the groom being revealed to be a nefarious villain and all. But we have a hunch that the nuptials of the baddie’s former portrayer Zac Garred and newly minted fiancée Allison Boyd are going to be a whole lot sweeter.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Bradford Anderson Strikes a Familiar Pose — Jason, Is That You?

“Thought I’d do my best impression for you.”. General Hospital’s Bradford Anderson, who plays Spinelli — Port Charles’ favorite computer sleuth — thought he had just gotten dressed like any other day until his wife called him out on his attire. The ABC soap actor shared a photo on Instagram wearing a black t-shirt and explained, “Wasn’t ‘til my wife asked ‘if I was trying to dress like Steve?’ did I realize I was wearing the uniform.”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woman Of The Year#Harvard University
SheKnows

From General Hospital to a Real-Life O.R.: William Lipton Undergoes Surgery

We write about Comings & Goings a lot here at Soaps.com — but not often with regard to actors’ tonsils. Where’s Hamilton Finn when ya need ’im? Monica Quartermaine? Austin Gatlin-Holt? There wasn’t a General Hospital doctor in sight on January 7 when William Lipton posted to his Instastories a photo of himself in a surgical mask and gown. What was up?
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard and Laura Wright Address Fan Outrage Over the Seemingly Imminent End of ‘CarSon’

The actors have some words of wisdom for upset fans. It’s official. Thanks to Willow (and, in no small part, Scotty) the Nixon Falls cat is out of the proverbial bag on General Hospital. Carly and, well, everyone now knows about the affair between Nina and “Mike,” and it looks like the Corinthos clan is in for one bumpy ride. And that, of course, has fans up in arms.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
General Hospital
fame10.com

Drama Erupts Between Former GH Co-Stars As Ingo Rademacher Appears On Fox Nation

The war of words has escalated from social media to prime time between former General Hospital (GH) cast-mates Ingo Rademacher and Nancy Lee Grahn. On Wednesday, December 15th, Rademacher appeared on Tucker Carlson Today and spoke at length about his firing from GH. As the two discussed the global health crisis and their criticisms of health mandates, the former soaps star revealed more behind-the-scenes glimpses into GH during his final days.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Dwayne Hickman, Actor and Star of ‘The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis,’ Dies at 87

Dwayne Bernard Hickman, an actor, producer and television director best known for his starring role in the 1950s and ’60s sitcom “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis,” died of complications related to Parkinson’s disease on Sunday. He was 87 years old. Hickman’s death was confirmed to Variety by the actor’s public relations head Harlan Boll. Born on May 18, 1934 in Los Angeles, Calif., Hickman began screen acting at a young age with appearances in “The Boy With the Green Hair” and 1940’s “The Grapes of Wrath.” As a teenager, he starred as Chuck MacDonald in “The Bob Cummings Show,” acting alongside the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Mia Sinclair Jenness Boards ‘The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry’; Rom-Com ‘The Other Zoey’ Adds Mallori Johnson, Maggie Thurmon, Amalia Yoo & More

EXCLUSIVE: Mia Sinclair Jenness (Arcane) will star alongside Kunal Nayyar, Lucy Hale, Christina Hendricks, David Arquette and Scott Foley in The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, an adaptation of Gabrielle Zevin’s New York Times bestselling novel, which is currently in production in Cape Cod. The film directed by Hans Canosa follows the titular A.J. Fikry (Nayyar), whose life is not at all what he expected it to be. His wife has died, his bookstore is experiencing the worst sales in its history, and now his prized possession, a rare edition of Poe poems, has been stolen. Over time, he has given up on people,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jen Lilley Inks Multi-Picture Overall Deal With GAC Media, Will Star In Four Movies

EXCLUSIVE: Jen Lilley is the latest Hallmark Channel alumna to get into business with GAC Media. Lilley, who starred in several holiday movies for Hallmark, has signed a multi-picture overall deal with GAC Media, whose flagship brands include GAC Family and GAC Living. As part of the deal, Lilley will star in four original movies over the next two years. Lilley, best known for her long running roles on NBC’s Days of Our Lives and ABC’s General Hospital, most recently starred in TV movie Where Your Heart Belongs, for Hallmark Channel. On the big screen, she appeared in Oscar-winning film, The...
MOVIES
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Kin Shriner Reveals the Soap-Star-Studded New Project That’ll Leave You Laughing — Plus, Relive Scotty’s Life… in Pictures!

The daytime icon had no sooner finished his latest stint in Port Charles than he’d revealed what’s next. After scaring General Hospital fans to death by tweeting that “Scotty’s run is done,” Kin Shriner revealed that he’d taken part in the soap spoof Truth + Consequences. “I had a lot of laughs with my friend Jim Warren doing some vignettes with some legends of daytime for a five-part series on [YouTube] in a few days,” he shared.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy