Steve Geffrard had a feeling this exact thing could happen. Early in 2021, Joe Smith Jr. was scheduled to face Maxim Vlasov for the vacant WBO light heavyweight title, but Vlasov tested positive for COVID-19. Geffrard said in a YouTube interview with Marc Abrams that he thought there might be a possibility for him to step in at that point. He had won a regional WBO light heavyweight title two fights prior, he was living Florida with no restrictions on his ability to train and had been taking advantage of it. He felt he was as good a choice as any. However, Vlasov recovered and the bout went through as originally planned months later, with Smith Jr. capturing the vacant title.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO