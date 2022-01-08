ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE WORLD ALMANAC DATA BANK

Today is the eighth day of 2022 and the 19th day of winter.

TIME

The Grim History of Christmas for Enslaved People in the Deep South

Amid contentious national pushback over how much of the full history of slavery in the United States should be taught in schools, the holiday season represents a particularly overlooked period. Around the time Christmas was starting to become a national holiday in the late-19th century, propagandists of the Lost Cause—the myth that the Civil War was fought for states rights and not for slavery—were trying to reframe what happened in the South during the antebellum era.
stljewishlight.org

Israeli film on WWII Nazis hidden in US is Oscar contender

“Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis,” a short film directed by two Israelis, was recently shortlisted to the 94th Academy Awards, competing in the Documentary Short Subject category. The partially animated film, directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan and available on Netflix, tells the story of World War...
digboston.com

OPINION: WHY BLACK-OWNED BUSINESSES SHOULD RECEIVE REPARATIONS

For starters, former Confederate states legally extended the multibillion-dollar slavery franchise—with the US government’s complicity. Julia Mejia, an at-large Boston city councilor and chair of the City Council Committee on Civil Rights, recently held a hearing on potential reparations for Black Bostonians. Afterward, a reporter asked me if I thought Black-owned businesses should receive reparations. I was taken aback, as I’d never heard the question before.
uticaphoenix.net

The full history of American people of color has never

Stories of people of color aren’t always found in the usual public records or data sets. Often, the stories are hidden in slave schedules and plantation accounting books. They are packed away with family secrets in an attic. They are in plain sight, carved on monuments and statues. Or they exist only in the minds and memories of our elders.
The Independent

Oldest US veteran of WWII, Lawrence N. Brooks, dies at 112

Lawrence N. Brooks, the oldest World War II veteran in the U.S. — and believed to be the oldest man in the country — died on Wednesday at the age of 112. His death was announced by the National World War II Museum and confirmed by his daughter. Most African Americans serving in the segregated U.S. armed forces at the beginning of World War II were assigned to noncombat units and relegated to service duties, such as supply, maintenance and transportation, said Col. Pete Crean, vice president of education and access at the National WWII Museum.“The reason for that...
uticaphoenix.net

He Bombed the Nazis, Outwitted the Soviets and Modernized Christmas

Si Spiegel, 97, at his home in New York, Dec. 18, 2021. (Carly Zavala/The New York Times) The B-17 he was piloting had lost two of its four engines to enemy fire, and as Si Spiegel surveyed the ruined landscape, he had one thought: We have to get behind the Russian front.
CBS News

Over 30 people who rallied in Washington on January 6, 2021 are running for state and federal offices

On January 6, 2021, among those who attended the rallies leading up to the attack on the Capitol or were among the mobs in the restricted area of the Capitol were at least 31 state and federal candidates seeking office in 2022, according to an analysis by CBS News. The candidates are running in 19 states, and 11 of them have been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
americanmilitarynews.com

One of the last surviving Buffalo Soldiers dies at 99: ‘He was a fighter’

Steve Lewis of Bradenton, who was one of the last surviving members of the Buffalo Soldiers, an all-Black cavalry regiment, died Tuesday, Dec. 28. He was 99. Lewis served in the Ninth Cavalry Regiment of the U.S. Army in the early days of World War II. It was a unit that gained fame after the American Civil War patrolling the American frontier in the Old West. Native Americans called the cavalrymen “buffalo soldiers” historians believe, for their appearance and bravery.
Fast Company

The messy, complicated history of the modern calendar

For something that’s meant to lend order to our lives, the modern Western calendar has a messy history. The mess, in part, comes about because of the difficulty of coordinating the orbits of celestial bodies with the cycles of day and night, and the passage of the seasons. The...
The Staten Island Advance

New US stamp for 2022 honors Black, Native American woman from NY

A new U.S. stamp will honor an upstate New York woman who was the first Black and Native American sculptor to earn international recognition. The U.S. Postal Service said the 45th stamp in its Black Heritage series will celebrate Edmonia Lewis, who was born in 1844 in Greenbush, N.Y., and spent most of her career in Rome, Italy. According to the Times Union, her mother was an Ojibwa/Chippewa woman from Albany known for embroidering moccasins and her father was a freed slave who worked as a gentleman’s servant in Rensselaer County; when her mother died, Lewis was known as Wildfire while living with her maternal relatives.
Hyperallergic

Edmonia Lewis, Prominent Black and Ojibwe Sculptor, Gets Her Own USPS Stamp

The US Postal Service will release a new stamp honoring Edmonia Lewis, known as the first internationally recognized Black American sculptor. The stamp will be debuted on January 26 in a dedication ceremony at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C. The stamp features a portrait of Lewis based...
Washingtonian.com

Q&A: Does Stephen Marche Know How America Will End?

Stephen Marche’s The Next Civil War: Dispatches From the American Future is a work of “speculative nonfiction” that imagines what the breakup of the United States might look like. It isn’t pretty—and it’s not all that far-fetched, either, given that Marche did 200 interviews with experts in the military, agriculture, science, and other fields to craft the three grimly plausible scenarios he games out.
MLB

New US Mint coins honor Negro Leagues

NEW YORK -- The Negro League Baseball Museum is beginning one of its most important initiatives to date. Starting Thursday, the first US Mint Coins honoring the Negro Leagues are on sale. The coins are being minted in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues, which started in...
The Retro Bliss

The US Banned Sliced Bread

People love food and wherever you go in the world, that’s one of the topics that you can easily talk to anyone about regardless of your cultural differences. Here in the United States, we’ve had a very old saying for a long time, which is the best thing since sliced bread.

