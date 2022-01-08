BIBLE THOUGHT

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not...

The New Yorker

What It Means to See Jesus

A young man once told me that he had seen the face of Jesus in the trunk of a chestnut tree, the bark moving as if it were flesh. An older woman told me that Christ had appeared to her in the afternoon light that poured through her hospital window. A father who was dying of lung cancer confided that he had looked up at a crucifix years ago in a church and watched as the body hanging there writhed and wriggled, coming alive before his eyes; it had been so terrifying that he had never previously told anyone.
#Bible
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
Telegraph

Why Erich von Däniken still believes that God was an astronaut

“Hello,” says the brisk and slightly accented voice on the telephone. “I’m Erich von Däniken.”. I can feel a little shiver of excitement pass through my body – and then back in time, to 14-year-old me, entranced by a garish paperback with his name on the cover. “NGL”, as the young people say: when I was asked to interview von Däniken, my first feeling was astonishment that this titanic figure in late 20th-century popular publishing was still with us.
Telegraph

Don’t play the God card with the unvaccinated, Justin Welby

Most of the time, people criticise the Church of England generally and the Archbishop of Canterbury in particular for not talking enough about Jesus. “Too much politics,” his critics say. “Not enough religion”. Well, they should be happy now because the Archbishop has brought Jesus right into the middle of the hottest political subject of the day by intimating that Jesus would have got vaccinated.
guideposts.org

4 Bible Verses to Help You Cast Out Fear

“Fear not. Just believe.” You don’t have to take it from me. Take it from Jesus. When word came back that Jairus’s daughter, whom He had promised to heal, had died, people were understandably upset. “Do not be afraid any longer,” He said. “Only believe.” (Matthew 5:36)
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
Daily Beast

So Who Were the Magi—AKA the Three Kings—Who Visited Jesus?

Believe it or not, Christmas didn’t end until this week. January 6 marks Epiphany, the final night of the "Twelve Days of Christmas," and the traditional date when the Magi visited baby Jesus and his parents. You might be packing up your Nativity scene in a flurry of New Year’s Resolution-inspired organization, but in the religious calendar, the Magi are arriving fashionably late. That they got stuck in holiday traffic has in no way muted our fixation with them: though the Bible tells us almost nothing about them, we have been collectively obsessed with them for two millennia.
Daily Beast

The Way We Think About the Messiah Is Very Problematic

The arrival of a newborn is always an occasion for celebration and joy. A child’s first Christmas, however, is also an opportunity for family members to project their hopes and unfulfilled dreams onto the next generation. That Harvard onesie or baseball bat under the tree are not-so-subtle hints about the life you want for your child. Just as people heap expectations on new arrivals today, baby Jesus had a lot to live up to. For Christians, Jesus is the Messiah, the anointed one of God, a descendant of King David, and the one who would save the world. That’s a lot for any of us to shoulder, but especially an infant. These messianic expectations are particularly prominent during the Christmas season popping up everywhere from beloved Carols to children’s Christmas books. But what does it mean to call Jesus the Messiah? And did Jesus live up to society’s expectations?
manisteenews.com

DALLAS JONES: The birth of Jesus Christ, the most important birth ever

No birth into mortality has ever been accompanied with such Heavenly announcements and miracles as the birth of Jesus Christ, the Savior of the world! Bright Stars, Angels, Heavenly Choirs, lights and brilliant Glory manifested. Ancient prophets were informed of the coming birth of the Savior. Most of the ancient...
