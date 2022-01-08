ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

John Cena self-conscious in underwear scene

By Celebretainment
waldronnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Cena felt "really, really self-conscious" dancing in his underwear for the 'Peacemaker' trailer. The 44-year-old pro wrestler, who portrays the superhero in the titular HBO Max show, admitted it was "the most embarrassing thing" dancing while scantily-clad for the programme's preview, and it was the first thing he had to...

www.waldronnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
SuperHeroHype

Peacemaker’s John Cena Discusses the Show’s Family Theme

Peacemaker’s John Cena Discusses the Show’s Family Theme. Anyone who watched The Suicide Squad last year knows that Peacemaker has issues. And judging by some of the trailers for his upcoming spinoff series on HBO Max, many of these are the result of a less-than-ideal childhood. The addition of Robert Patrick as Peacemaker’s emotionally-distant father means that the show will reveal new details about the titular anti-hero’s tragic upbringing. But as John Cena tells it, fans will be surprised by how much empathy they have for his situation.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Peacemaker': John Cena Opens Up On the Series' Complicated Family Dynamics

One of the most surprising anti-heroes of 2021 turned out to be Peacemaker, played in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad by ex-WWE star turned silver screen personality John Cena. A negative spin on the Captain America superhero archetype, he's handsome, stacked with muscles, and absolutely adores his country, which comes first, at any cost, even death. It sounds like his backstory is going to be explored more in HBO Max's upcoming eponymous spin-off show, Peacemaker, with the series set to delve into the "complicated relationship" between Peacemaker and his dad (Robert Patrick), as per SFX Magazine.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gunn
Person
John Cena
ComicBook

Peacemaker: James Gunn Explains Why John Cena Got The Suicide Squad Spinoff

The Peacemaker series is heading to HBO Max this month, following John Cena's debut in the titular role in 2021's The Suicide Squad movie. The Suicide Squad writer and director James Gunn is bringing his unique brain to the series, directing most of the episodes himself, including the well-reviewed premiere which has seen the first reactions surfacing online already. The choice to continue Peacemaker's story after The Suicide Squad seemed like an easy one for Gunn, despite having introduced many popular characters in the DC Comics film. In a recent chat with Supes, Gunn opened up about continuing the Peacemaker story.
WWE
First Showing

One Final Red Band Trailer for Gunn's 'Peacemaker' with John Cena

"This task force doesn't officially exist." HBO has unveiled another new red band the Peacemaker series, streaming on HBO Max in a few weeks. While finishing The Suicide Squad movie last year, James Gunn began writing a spin-off TV series centered on the origins of "Peacemaker", portrayed by John Cena. This picks up exactly where that leaves him, and continues when he returns home as a disgraced "hero" of sorts. The origin of the DC superhero so dedicated to world peace that he is prepared to use any and all force of arms to achieve it. The series cast includes Cena returning, with Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, and Chukwudi Iwuji, plus Lochlyn Munro, Annie Chang, Christopher Heyerdahl, Elizabeth Ludlow, Rizwan Manji, and Nhut Le as "Judomaster". I really enjoyed what Gunn did with The Suicide Squad movie, which makes me more than excited to watch this – even though Peacemaker is such an asshole character. But that's the point? The eagle is the best part.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Underwear#Sfx#Covid
IndieWire

Danielle Brooks Kept a List of Comic Book Characters That Looked Like Her — Until the Movies Came Out

Superhero movies and TV series have become the “Law & Order” franchise of today: A place where every actor on the vast spectrum of recognizability will almost certainly end up at one point or another. And despite admitting to not being a comics person before her role on HBO Max’s “Peacemaker,” Danielle Brooks recognized that paradigm shift, and started looking for roles that she might be right for if the comic was ever adapted, according to a new interview with Variety. “I used to have a list. I started doing research before getting this part of, like, if I were to...
MOVIES
The Sanford Herald

James Gunn felt John Cena could 'go deeper' as an actor

James Gunn felt John Cena was an "untapped acting resource". 'Peacemaker' producer Peter Safran has claimed the show's creator Gunn was confident 44-year-old pro wrestler Cena - who played the titular character in 2021 movie 'The Suicide Squad' - would be able to "go deeper" as an actor by bringing superhero Christopher Smith/ Peacemaker from the big to the small screen for the HBO Max series.
CELEBRITIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Peacemaker: HBO Max Teases John Cena Action Series from John Gunn

Peacemaker arrives on HBO Max later this month, and the streaming service has released a new Red Band trailer for the series from James Gunn. Starring John Cena as Peacemaker, the series also features Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Steve Agee as Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn, and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
geekculture.co

Geek Exclusive: John Cena And James Gunn Want Viewers To Decide If Peacemaker Is A Superhero Or A Supervillain

There’s a certain ambiguity about the recent characters he‘s played, and former wrestler turned film star John Cena won’t have it any other way. His Jakob Toretto character was touted as the villain in Fast & Furious 9, until he flipped in the third act and supported his brother, and while The Suicide Squad touted Peacemaker as a hero amongst the rag-tag crew of supervillains, audiences realised they were misdirected when Cena’s Peacemaker ended up killing Colonel Rick Flag, portrayed by Joel Kinnaman, in the film.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy