Commentary: Lisa Earle McLeod — Life's meaning, in two words

Hurtful words can inflict life-long pain and emotional trauma and even more so when directed at kids. A woman who had to endure hurtful words as a child is calling on teachers and adults to watch the words used around kids and especially those directed at them. Elyse Myers, a TikTok user, explained that she was still working to undo the damage stemming from a single conversation with her teacher when she was just 11-years-old. Myers said that her teacher made a comment about her body that would haunt her for years into her adulthood. The video went viral and resonated with many people, garnering 2.9 million views and 74k likes.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO