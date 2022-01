Please enjoy the Red River from its banks this winter. River ice thickness varies greatly depending on the location. In many spots, such as near the bridge abutments, dams, stormwater outfalls and outside bends, the ice is unstable and there are even open areas. It can be a several inches thick in one spot and only an inch thick just feet away, especially in the urban area. #EnjoytheRed.

12 DAYS AGO