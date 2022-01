The Seattle Kraken haven't played many games the last month, and when they have played it hasn't been great. Seattle, in its first year of existence, has played nine games since Dec. 3 and had another seven postponed due to COVID-19 issues. The Kraken are 1-6-2 in those nine games and will get on the ice for the first time in nine days when they visit the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO