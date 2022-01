The public will have an opportunity to give their opinions about the Coggon Solar LLC Utility-Scale solar application. Earlier this year, Central Iowa Power Cooperative announced plans to build a large solar farm on private land near Coggon. The farm will provide 100 more megawatts of power to CIPCO members. The project is also expected to contribute several million dollars in property tax revenue to Linn County over the life of the generating facility and is projected to create 350 construction jobs at its peak, many of which will be from local labor.

COGGON, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO