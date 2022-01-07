ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

The DMV Zero Death Initiative on Coast Live

By Coast Live
WTKR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMPTON ROADS, Va. - A recent survey revealed that 96% admitted that they drive over...

www.wtkr.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why Australia faces a tough call on Djokovic

SYDNEY (AP) — When Australian immigration officials rejected tennis star Novak Djokovic’s medical exemption from a COVID-19 vaccination requirement and canceled his Australian visa, they set off a storm of ramifications — bureaucratic, political and legal. The world’s top male tennis player spent four days in a...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Chicago union leaders OK plan to resume in-person class

CHICAGO (AP) — Students are poised to return to Chicago Public Schools after leaders of the teachers union approved a plan with the nation’s third-largest district over COVID-19 safety protocols, ending a bitter standoff that canceled classes for five days. While school districts nationwide have faced similar concerns...
CHICAGO, IL
CNN

Home Covid-19 tests must be paid for by health insurers starting Saturday

(CNN) — Health insurers must cover the cost of home Covid-19 tests starting January 15, the US Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday. The new requirement means that most consumers with private health insurance can buy at-home tests online or in stores and have them paid for at the time of purchase or get reimbursed by submitting a claim to their insurer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmv#Hampton Roads#Tzdva Org
The Hill

US looks to ward off Ukraine conflict in talks with Russia

High-stakes talks between the U.S. and Russia failed to yield a breakthrough Monday as the Biden administration tries to ward off an invasion of Ukraine. Washington rejected demands from Moscow that NATO cease expansion and that Ukraine not be allowed to join the alliance. “We will not allow anyone to...
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

Bob Saget was found in bed by hotel security after his family was unable to get a hold of him, incident report says

Actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, was discovered in bed in his Orlando hotel room after his family said they had not heard from him, according to an incident report released Monday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The chief medical examiner said an autopsy was conducted Monday, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.
ORLANDO, FL
NBC News

Trump wants the Jan. 6 suits against him dismissed. Why he's on shaky ground.

Former President Donald J. Trump has thus far evaded a full reckoning for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021. That may soon change. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta heard an oral argument on Trump’s motions to dismiss three lawsuits alleging that he engaged in a conspiracy to violently disrupt Congress’s certification of the 2020 presidential election on that day. Based on our experience litigating complex conspiracy cases, we think that Mehta should deny Trump’s motions to dismiss and allow these cases to proceed.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
CBS News

Bob Saget, comedian and "Full House" star, has died at 65

Bob Saget, the comedian best known for his role as Danny Tanner on "Full House" has died, the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida confirmed. He was 65. The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes about an "unresponsive man in a hotel room." The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced dead on the scene, the sheriff's office said.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy