Garland's 26 points leads Cavs in 114-101 win at Portland

Tonight, Klay Thompson officially returns to the NBA hardwood for the first time since 2019. It’s a huge game for the Golden State Warriors, who will get one of the game’s best shooters back in their lineup as they shoot for a championship. They face the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Chase Center.
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson threw down an emphatic dunk in his return to the lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson blew by Jarrett Allen on a switch and finished with a poster dunk. It was a promising sign for the veteran guard as he is coming off two major surgeries and hasn’t played in an NBA game since 2019.
Are the Cavs primed to make another move before the trade deadline? Evan Dammarell of Fear the Sword believes the team has several targets in mind. He also breaks down Rajon Rondo’s debut in last night’s victory over Portland.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are back in the win column after taking down the Portland Trail Blazers Friday night on the road, 114-101. But while the starters fought their way to Cleveland's first win in the City of Roses since 2013, it was Cedi Osman's push that might have made all the difference.
Following a tireless rehab, months of chatter, different updates and reports, the time was finally here. After missing more than two seasons due to a knee and Achilles injury, Klay Thompson made his long-awaited return to the court for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Before...
It’s been a very eventful couple of weeks for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Multiple injuries, COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and a trade had shaken up the team, leading to funky games as of late. The Cavs were only able to secure a win in one of their last five...
Shaquille O'Neal's kids are following in their father's footsteps, aiming to have a professional career in basketball. The Los Angeles Lakers legend left a huge legacy in the league and his children are trying to carry it in the next years. Besides Shareef O'Neal playing for Shaq's alma mater Louisiana...
The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
DeMarcus Cousins may have a new team very soon. Cousins was let go by the Milwaukee Bucks during the week. But he has already talked with some other teams and could end up signing with the Denver Nuggets. Marc J. Spears reported Saturday that Cousins is set to meet with...
Although NBA Legend LeBron James dreams of seeing his eldest son, LeBron James Jr., play in the NBA alongside him, his wife Savannah, however, merely wants their son to be genuinely happy. Affectionately nicknamed ''Bronny'', LeBron Jr. is considered the next big thing in the league of future NBA players....
The Los Angeles Lakers made some big moves during the 2021 offseason. Unfortunately, they haven't worked out for the Purple and Gold. They are expected to be one of the most active teams at the trade deadline. That's why everybody has linked them with several players around the league, trying...
Kendrick Perkins has become quite the outspoken talking head on ESPN in recent years, and his scorching takes have caught the eyes of many. He has beefed with current NBA players in recent times as well, and his latest comments regarding the Boston Celtics have led to some more drama in the NBA world.
