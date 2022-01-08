ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Garland's 26 points leads Cavs in 114-101 win at Portland

 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Rajon Rondo settled right...

Cavaliers Nation

Video: Klay Thompson throws down monster poster dunk vs. Cavs

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson threw down an emphatic dunk in his return to the lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson blew by Jarrett Allen on a switch and finished with a poster dunk. It was a promising sign for the veteran guard as he is coming off two major surgeries and hasn’t played in an NBA game since 2019.
NBA
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Cavs' Cedi Osman blazes trail in win over Portland

The Cleveland Cavaliers are back in the win column after taking down the Portland Trail Blazers Friday night on the road, 114-101. But while the starters fought their way to Cleveland's first win in the City of Roses since 2013, it was Cedi Osman's push that might have made all the difference.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
