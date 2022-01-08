ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Identifying Metastatic Risk of Melanoma Skin Cancer

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://www.kirschderm.com/identifying-metastatic-risk-of-melanoma-skin-cancer/. Melanoma is a dangerous type of skin cancer that can spread quickly (metastasize) through the body. Early detection and appropriately responsive treatment are critical for addressing melanoma. Here at Kirsch Dermatology, melanoma skin cancer screening is taken very seriously, and we take immediate steps to treat patients...

asapland.com

Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Stages

The symptoms of bladder cancer are very similar to those of other types. If you have any of these problems, you need to see your doctor right away to get the appropriate treatment. Bladder cancer is considered in various stages depending on where it started in the bladder and its...
CANCER
womenworking.com

Numbness and Tingling: A Possible Symptom of Brain Cancer

Often when we experience a tingle in our bodies, our first thought is that it’s something innocuous — like we slept on our arm wrong or our foot fell asleep — and that’s if we think about it at all. But according to Moffitt Cancer Center, numbness and tingling could also be a warning sign of a brain tumor.
CANCER
Medscape News

COVID-19 May Promote Tumor Development in Patients With Cancer

The study covered in this summary was published on medRxiv.org as a preprint and has not yet been peer reviewed. Cancer patients exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection experience persistent increases in cytokines, chemokines and (angiogenic) growth factors (CCGs) over and above those seen in unexposed patients, indicates a Belgian analysis of serial blood samples.
CANCER
asapland.com

What Is Side Effects of Chemotherapy?

-urinary bladder dysfunction. -loss of appetite (common) -sore throat (may persist for months after treatment is completed). A patient felt tired and had some pain in the joints. The doctor ordered a blood test and an X-ray test. After the results came, the doctor told him that he had cancer and he had to undergo chemotherapy as soon as possible. The man was scared and depressed at this news but then started feeling bad about himself because he thought he couldn’t handle it or that his family would not cope.
CANCER
asapland.com

Esophageal Cancer Symptoms

Esophageal cancer symptoms are the first way to identify esophageal cancer. It is a dangerous disease, which affects the esophagus. The esophagus performs functions like swallowing food, breathing, and speaking correctly. Early detection of this cancer allows curing it successfully. Symptoms of Esophageal Cancer:. Esophageal cancer symptoms depend on the...
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Antihistamines Associated With Improved Immunotherapy Response in Patients With Cancer

Commonly used medications may influence responses to checkpoint inhibitors among patients with cancer. Treatment with antihistamines was associated with improved responses to immune checkpoint inhibitors, according to a study published in Cancer Cell. The investigators demonstrated that the histamine receptor H1 (HRH1) acts in tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) to suppress T cell activation in the tumor microenvironment.
CANCER
UPI News

Study reveals how ovarian cancer develops in high-risk women

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles believe they have learned how a genetic mutation places some women at high risk for ovarian cancer, according to an article published Tuesday by the journal Cell Reports. Based on experiments in lab-created models of fallopian tube tissue...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Good News Network

Experimental Treatment in Spain Puts 18 Cancer Patients in Complete Remission

18 out of 30 Spanish patients with incurable blood cancer are in complete remission, and a few more have seen the cancer’s progression stopped in its tracks, thanks to a new and much cheaper treatment option. Using a patient’s own white blood cells, doctors reprogramed them to better identify...
CANCER
The Guardian

Why haven’t we cured cancer?

Despite big improvements in survival, cancer is still one of the world’s biggest killers. Leading Cancer Research UK-funded scientists explain why it presents such a challenge – and look at how far we’ve come
CANCER
Emporia gazette.com

Diabetes drug recalled for cancer risk

A medicine prescribed to people with type 2 diabetes is being recalled, because a cancer-causing ingredient could be mixed in. The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that Viona Pharmaceuticals is recalling Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets nationwide. The medicine could be contaminated with NDMA, which laboratory tests have found can...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

What is Stage 4 Cancer?

Stage 4 cancer refers to the most advanced form of cancer. It has spread from its original site, or nearby tissue, into nearby or distant parts of the body. Chemotherapy is a therapy process that uses certain drugs to kill tumor cells. Chemotherapy may also be used, along with other treatments, to keep cancers under control during remission (i.e., when tumors have not returned). Radiation therapy uses high-energy x rays to kill cancer cells.
CANCER
henryford.com

Understanding Neuropathy, A Side Effect Of Cancer Treatment

Eradicating tumors, of course, is the main objective of cancer treatment. But along the way—and after treatment is over—doctors are equally concerned with their patients’ quality of life, especially as certain cancer treatments can lead to side effects that interfere with a patient’s day-to-day life. Neuropathy,...
CANCER
Woman's World

A New Test Can Detect More Than 50 Kinds of Cancer

When it comes to detecting cancer, time is of the essence. Routine screenings can help doctors find abnormal tissues in the early stages, when treatment works best, but unfortunately, there are more than 100 types of cancer — and screenings can only catch a few of them. Creating new early-detection methods is critical, and a company called Grail believes it has an answer: a blood test for cancer.
CANCER
Advocate Messenger

Lung cancer: early diagnosis is key for survival

Lung cancer is not only the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States but it’s also the number one cancer-causing death in Kentucky. Cigarette smoking accounts for 90 percent of those deaths, although you don’t have to be a smoker to be diagnosed with lung cancer. Second-hand smoke kills just the same, while other individuals develop lung cancer by exposure to chemicals like radon and asbestos, or family history.
CANCER
WHYY

New Developments in Cancer Treatment

It seems like every week, we hear about new breakthroughs in cancer treatment — new discoveries, new medications, new hopes for a cure. The war on cancer has been a slow and steady grind, with incremental progress that’s been built one study, one breakthrough at a time. Behind...
CANCER
eturbonews.com

New Recommendation for Protecting People with Cancer from COVID-19

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) published updated guidance for people with cancer based on latest FDA approvals and surging COVID-19 infection rates–available at NCCN.org/covid-19. Today, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) published significant updates to the expert consensus recommendations on vaccination and pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19 in people...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Immunotherapy drug shows promise in advanced endometrial cancer

A cancer immunotherapy drug currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat several forms of cancer is also effective for treating aggressive forms of endometrial (uterine) cancer, according to results from an international phase II clinical trial led by researchers at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center-Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC-James).
CANCER
The Independent

Women with ovarian cancer enduring longer waiting times for treatment than other patients

Women who have ovarian cancer are enduring longer waiting times for life-saving treatment than other cancer patients, new research has found.A report, carried out by Target Ovarian Cancer, discovered it takes on average 69 days from a woman referred by a GP believed to have ovarian cancer to then begin their treatment.Researchers at the charity noted kidney cancer is the only form of cancer that takes longer to obtain treatment for.The study does not capture the full extent of the problem due to not investigating the detrimental repercussions the Covid crisis has had on ovarian cancer patients’ treatment. Half of...
CANCER

