Dakota Cowboys for Christ meets Jan. 16

So we begin again. It is part of our human nature to mark important events in our lives. This gives us a sense of the movement of time and growth of our lives. As we begin another year, it is not “just” another year. It is an opportunity to begin again the process of our journey to the Lord. We have experienced a tough couple of years with the pandemic and social unrest. But we can look deep within ourselves and find the strength and courage to change the trajectory of our lives in a better and more hope-filled direction. Catholic anthropology states that as human beings, we are made in the “likeness of God.” (Genesis) From this revelation, we realize that we have the power of God’s Spirit to move forward in life and to change things that are hindrances to the smooth travel toward the goal of heaven. The prophets of the Hebrew Scriptures told us to “make straight the way of the Lord; every valley shall be filled and every mountain made low” (IS 40/3-4). We have been given the power to change the landscape our of lives in the power of God’s Spirit and advance to the Kingdom of God. It is not a promise for the end of time. It is a responsibility we have as Christians, now, in this place. So, I would invite us to look at the virtue of hope as a powerful force to direct us in this new year. Hope is often used as a substitute for “wish.” “I hope this works, I hope I get this job etc.” But hope is far more than that. A Catholic definition of hope is: “A theological virtue by which we desire the kingdom of heaven and eternal life as our happiness, placing our trust in Christ’s promises and relying not on our own strength, but on the help of the grace of the Holy Spirit. What we can find in hope is the desire for a deepening relationship with Christ. This is something we seek every day. Hope points us away from ourselves and toward God. In addition, a virtue is a habit and a foundational attitude about life. As we begin this year, ask yourself: Do I live in hope? Am I a positive person looking for the good? Am I looking for God? “Hopefully” we can say yes to these questions and hold on to hope, so we find hope and live hope and radiate hope to all we meet. If we might try that, I would predict a “good year” ahead for us all.

