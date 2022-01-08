ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota Cowboys for Christ meets Jan. 16

By Bismarck Tribune staff
Kilgore News Herald
 2 days ago

Dakota Cowboys for Christ fellowship meets 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan....

Tyler Morning Telegraph

PHOTO GALLERY: Trail to Christ Cowboy Church Youth Retreat

Trail to Christ Cowboy Church in Jacksonville had its second annual Youth New Year's Eve Retreat. The event, geared toward kids in 6th through 12th grade, begins Thursday evening and runs through Sunday morning worship. Campers enjoy activities such as laser tag, dummy calf roping, team building activities, scavenger hunts...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
Lima News

Compassionate Friends to meet Jan. 25

LIMA — The West Central Ohio Chapter of Compassionate Friends will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Union Chapel Missionary Church located at 4869 Ada Road. The evening’s program is “Pennies from Heaven and Holiday Struggles.” Sandwiches and dessert will be served afterward.
LIMA, OH
forthoodsentinel.com

Fort Hood Chapel Services

A.L.E. (Anglican, Lutheran, Episcopalian), Sunday, 9 a.m., Spiritual Fitness Center, www.facebook.com/Ft-Hood-Liturgical-Chapel-Service. Spanish Protestant, Alcance, Sunday, 11 a.m., Old Post Chapel, www.facebook.com/AlcanceFortHoodTX. GOSPEL CONGREGATION. Gospel Service, Sunday, 11 a.m., Comanche Chapel, www.facebook.com/CommancheChapel. TRADITIONS. Traditions Service, Sunday, 10 a.m., Ironhorse Chapel, www.facebook.com/groups/fhtpws/. Samoan Traditional Service, 2nd and 4th Sunday, 12 p.m., Ironhorse...
FORT HOOD, TX
Franklin County Free Press

The Crucifixion of Christ

“The Crucifixion of Christ” is the subject of this week’s Bible study by Pastor Mike Sanders. Pastor Mike will be reading in John Chapter 19. We have been studying the Gospel of John for some time and are learning about the crucifixion of Christ. As we think about the times and seasons that we live in, we are always drawn to the cross, which is the salvation of all who believe in Jesus Christ.
RELIGION
Kilgore News Herald

A clean slate is a terrible thing to waste

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. One of the benefits of being a school teacher is the reprieve we get when the new school year begins in August and again when we return from Christmas break in January. It is during these transition times that we get the opportunity to make all things new.
RELIGION
Kilgore News Herald

Interfaith Voices:Time to stop othering Indigenous-based faith

This past fall, I was talking with one of my daughters about school, about social studies. She was learning about world religions. Our conversation covered a lot, revealing that Indigenous-based religions/faiths were not part of the unit. We talked about why Indigenous-based spiritualities are often left out of religion/faith conversations — both in and outside of classrooms.
RELIGION
Vermillion Plain Talk

COVID Update for Jan. 7, 2022: South Dakota Surge Continues

South Dakota’s post-holiday COVID-19 surge continued Friday as new and active cases both saw big increases in the update from the Department of Health (DOH). Meanwhile, seven of the eight South Dakota counties in the Yankton area saw double-digit increases in new infections. The DOH posted 1,944 new cases,...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
Grand Haven Tribune

'Quilting Cowboy' is the guest of Lighthouse Quilt Guild meeting

Dale Allen-Rowse will be the guest at the Lighthouse Quilt Guild’s upcoming meeting – Monday, Jan. 10. Allen-Rowse, “the Quilting Cowboy,” and his talk and trunk show will join the meeting via Zoom. The workshop will run from 1-3 p.m.
ZOOM
TheAtlantaVoice

Spiritually Speaking: Fortunately—or even unfortunately—it’s your turn now

The Bible suggests that God has a history of using people in the strangest ways. My take on it is He uses the strangest people to carry out His divine will? After all, doesn’t the Bible let us know that those who feel quite strange about it, are chosen by God to carry out heavenly […] The post Spiritually Speaking: Fortunately—or even unfortunately—it’s your turn now appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
RELIGION
Lima News

Solid Waste meeting slated for Jan. 12

LIMA — The North Central Ohio Solid Waste District Board of Directors will hold its quarterly meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the Champaign Co. Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Highway 68 in Urbana. For more info, call Jack DeWitt at 419-228-8278 or 800-553-6763 ext. 24.
URBANA, OH
observer-me.com

Milo Garden Club to meet Jan. 11

MILO – The Milo Garden Club is planning the monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. at the Kiwanis Building. We welcome the public to enjoy our program – a roundtable discussion about gardening. Because we live in an unpredictable time, it is suggested you call 207-943-2400 or 207-943-2486 to verify that the meeting has not been canceled.
MILO, ME
Kilgore News Herald

Living in hope will lead to a good year for all

So we begin again. It is part of our human nature to mark important events in our lives. This gives us a sense of the movement of time and growth of our lives. As we begin another year, it is not “just” another year. It is an opportunity to begin again the process of our journey to the Lord. We have experienced a tough couple of years with the pandemic and social unrest. But we can look deep within ourselves and find the strength and courage to change the trajectory of our lives in a better and more hope-filled direction. Catholic anthropology states that as human beings, we are made in the “likeness of God.” (Genesis) From this revelation, we realize that we have the power of God’s Spirit to move forward in life and to change things that are hindrances to the smooth travel toward the goal of heaven. The prophets of the Hebrew Scriptures told us to “make straight the way of the Lord; every valley shall be filled and every mountain made low” (IS 40/3-4). We have been given the power to change the landscape our of lives in the power of God’s Spirit and advance to the Kingdom of God. It is not a promise for the end of time. It is a responsibility we have as Christians, now, in this place. So, I would invite us to look at the virtue of hope as a powerful force to direct us in this new year. Hope is often used as a substitute for “wish.” “I hope this works, I hope I get this job etc.” But hope is far more than that. A Catholic definition of hope is: “A theological virtue by which we desire the kingdom of heaven and eternal life as our happiness, placing our trust in Christ’s promises and relying not on our own strength, but on the help of the grace of the Holy Spirit. What we can find in hope is the desire for a deepening relationship with Christ. This is something we seek every day. Hope points us away from ourselves and toward God. In addition, a virtue is a habit and a foundational attitude about life. As we begin this year, ask yourself: Do I live in hope? Am I a positive person looking for the good? Am I looking for God? “Hopefully” we can say yes to these questions and hold on to hope, so we find hope and live hope and radiate hope to all we meet. If we might try that, I would predict a “good year” ahead for us all.
RELIGION
nwestiowa.com

Meeting on mental health set for Jan. 4

SIOUX CENTER—The NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Support Group will meet 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, in the Fireside Room of Central Reformed Church in Sioux Center. The video, “Supporting a Loved One During a Mental Health Crisis,” will be shown. Individuals and family members affected...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Kilgore News Herald

Messages of Faith: A closer walk

Traditionally, the approach of a new year is the ideal time for taking stock of ourselves and our world. A time for personal reflection and a recalibration of the aims and goals for our lives. We often limit the recalibration to making order out of chaos in our bodies, homes, and routine. But how might we also re-center ourselves spiritually? Start by asking yourself one question: How close am I to God?
RELIGION
siouxlandnews.com

Jan. 6th: COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. — There are 2,183 new coronavirus infections in South Dakota today; 187,467 total people have been infected so far in the state. So far, 2,520 people have died statewide due to infection. There have been 170,592 recoveries, adding up to 14,355 active cases of COVID infection. At...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
cascadebusnews.com

Northwest Horse Fair & Expo 2022 is Back in the Saddle Again

(Photo | Courtesy of Northwest Horse Fair & Expo) The Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2022, presented by Akins Trailers, is back in the saddle again. The equine extravaganza will gallop into Albany, Oregon, March 25 through March 27, 2022 at the Linn County Fair and Expo Center. The expo will feature top-notch clinics and workshops, exciting equine entertainment, tons of trade show shopping and a chance to interact with horses — up close and personal — all for one low admission price! Now in its 21st year, this family-friendly expo is the perfect event for horse owners and horse lovers of all ages, with something for everyone.
ALBANY, OR

