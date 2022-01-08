ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Members of marching band that led Rose Parade test positive for COVID

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22KKP1_0dgB5KSr00
The marching band from Homewood High School in Alabama marches in the 2014 Rose Parade. | Photo courtesy of Thank You (21 Millions+) views/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Members of the high school marching band from Alabama who led the 133rd Rose Parade have tested positive for COVID-19 since returning home from California.

The outbreak has impacted an unknown number of the 410 band members from Homewood High School who played “Yankee Doodle Dandy” in the Rose Parade, according to Birmingham area school district officials.

On Tuesday, the same day parents were notified about an unspecified number of positive tests following the trip to Pasadena for the Jan. 1 parade, it was announced that the entire school would switch from in-person to virtual classes because of a school-wide outbreak.

Candy Carlson, communications director for the Tournament of Roses, told the Los Angeles Times that the organization was saddened to hear about Homewood’s cases, though officials weren’t given any information indicating they resulted from the marching band traveling to Pasadena.

The recent surge of COVID-19 as a result of the Omicron variant is concerning for all of us. However, we are confident that our strict COVID-19 related protocols enabled us to mitigate those impacts for our parade participants and patrons,” Carlson said.

Tournament of Roses officials said that of the more than 6,500 participants in this year’s parade, 91% were vaccinated, and the remainder were required to provide proof of a negative test within 72 hours of the event.

The Homewood Patriot Band, Alabama’s largest high school band, has made four previous appearances in the Rose Parade, which returned this year after the coronavirus pandemic in 2021 forced the first cancellation since World War II.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

YMCA offers free COVID testing at 12 sites in LA

The YMCA is offering free COVID testing at 12 sites in Los Angeles in response to the recent surge in cases of the Omicron variant that has caused an urgent need for test results. No appointments are necessary and PRC tests will be administered at the sites with results available...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Meet the artist behind the mural at The Huntington in Duarte, Damon Hyldreth

The Huntington, a mixed-use commercial and apartment complex opening in Duarte next month, will feature a sculpture called Phoenix, created by artist Damon Hyldreth. The building’s owner, Richman Group, contracted with Art + Artisans consulting out of Austin, TX to bring Hyldreth’s work to Duarte. Damon Hyldreth, who has degrees in industrial design from Ohio State University and sculpture from San Francisco Art Institute, has been creating sculptures for over 30 years.
DUARTE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homewood, CA
Homewood, AL
Coronavirus
Pasadena, CA
Coronavirus
State
California State
Pasadena, CA
Health
Homewood, AL
Health
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Homewood, AL
Local
California Health
Local
Alabama Health
City
Pasadena, CA
State
Alabama State
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
HeySoCal

Monterey Park suspends indoor library services, rec programs

Responding to surging COVID-19 infections, Monterey Park announced Tuesday that all indoor services are being temporarily suspended at the Bruggemeyer Library, and most programming offered by Recreation and Community Services is being halted. The suspensions will remain in place through Jan. 31. Recreation and Community Services will continue offering its...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy