Letter: We need more from our elected leaders

Bismarck Tribune
 2 days ago

Today was the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. On Jan. 6, 2021, thousands who attended a rally led by two-time impeached President Trump, marched to the Capitol, and stormed it with the intent of stopping the electoral count of our duly elected president, President Biden....

TheDailyBeast

McCarthy Whines, Without Any Apparent Irony, That Dems Are Using Capitol Riot to ‘Divide Our Country’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has complained—without any apparent irony—that Democrats are using the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection to “divide our country.” McCarthy, who helped former President Donald Trump sow false election-fraud claims ahead of the riot and has been of interest to House investigators over his phone call with Trump during the insurrection, made his comments in a letter to his GOP colleagues Sunday, according to The Hill. In the letter, he condemned the riot as “lawless and as wrong as wrong can be,” before revealing his true target—the House Democrats who are investigating Jan. 6. “Unfortunately, one year later, the majority party seems no closer to answering the central question of how the Capitol was left so unprepared and what must be done to ensure it never happens again,” he wrote. “Instead, they are using it as a partisan political weapon to further divide our country.”
TheAtlantaVoice

Lindsey Graham’s unreal response to Joe Biden’s January 6 speech

In the moments after President Joe Biden concluded his speech commemorating the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham leapt at the chance to offer his own response. “What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden,” tweeted Graham. “I wonder if the Taliban who now […] The post Lindsey Graham’s unreal response to Joe Biden’s January 6 speech appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
roselawgroupreporter.com

In Maricopa County, we will not tolerate lies about our elections

Opinion: In the coming year, we will run the most transparent elections Maricopa County has ever seen. Because we know that democracy matters. By Bill Gates/opinion contributor | Arizona Republic. Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are being examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company...
HuffingtonPost

Mitch McConnell Dismisses Notion That 'Idiots' Would Try To Overturn Election Results

Democrats and election experts are deeply worried about the possibility that partisan state legislatures will overrule the results of the next election if Republicans fail to capture the White House, a nightmare scenario following last year’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by hundreds of Donald Trump supporters seeking to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as president.
Salon

They "gave the Capitol rioters what they wanted": New ad targets complicit Republicans in Congress

A progressive political advocacy group launched an incisive ad campaign on Thursday aimed at holding election objectors accountable, targeting three pro-Trump lawmakers with attack ads broadcasted in their own congressional districts. The campaign, launched by MoveOn's political action committee, specifically takes aim at Reps. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., Mike Garcia, R-Calif.,...
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi reflects on Capitol riot a year later: ‘Democracy won that night’

On the anniversary of the deadly insurrection and riots that broke out in and around the US Capitol building last January, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that American democracy won that night. “Make no mistake, our democracy was on the brink of catastrophe. Democracy won that night,” Ms Pelosi said. “These people, because of the courageous work of the Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police and others, they were detained in their action to stop the peaceful transfer of power. They lost.”Thursday, 6 January, marks exactly a year since the Capitol riots that stunned the world as a mob...
AOL Corp

Pelosi marks 1 year since deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot with moment of silence on House floor

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday led a moment of silence on the House floor marking the first anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. “One year ago, the Capitol and those who work within it were targeted in a violent insurrection that sought to undermine democracy,” Pelosi said in a speech before a small gathering of mostly Democratic House members. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, were also present.
North Coast Journal

Huffman Releases Statement on Anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection

North Coast Congressmember Jared Huffman released a statement on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, recounting the lessons learned from the violent day and asking Americans to stay vigilant in defending democracy during this year's mid-term elections. Last year, a mob of violent Donald Trump...
crowrivermedia.com

LETTER: We need a contract with America

Citizens of Minnesota and United States of America, it is a new year and an election year, and I for one do not want to see our state and nation keep going on the path on which we are headed. We need to take back our country. One way we can do this is by creating a contract with Minnesota and a contract with America.
