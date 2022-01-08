ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

These Are the Counties In the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pqolC_0dgB4LJN00 After adding over 3,841,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 56.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 820,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 113.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 57.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 139.8 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 31.2% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO, metro area consists of Denver County, Arapahoe County, Jefferson County, and seven other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 118.5 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Denver residents, greater than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is an increase from the week prior, when there was an average of 50.5 daily new cases per 100,000 Denver residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Denver County. There were an average of 145.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Denver County during the past week, the most of the 10 counties in Denver with available data.

Case growth in the Denver metro area varies at the county level. In Elbert County, for example, there were an average of 67.9 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Denver and more than the case growth rate in Denver County.

While Denver County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Denver area, it does not have the highest incidence of cases overall. As of January 6, there were a total of 17,408.6 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Denver County, the second most of the 10 counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 17,506.5 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Denver County, unemployment peaked at 13.4% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 6.7%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending January 6. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Colorado where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending January 6 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending December 30 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Denver County 705,576 145.8 66.1 17,408.6 156.2
2 Arapahoe County 644,560 126.9 52.6 16,619.2 153.3
3 Douglas County 336,041 114.0 44.0 16,034.4 103.3
4 Broomfield County 67,886 103.0 44.5 13,447.5 144.4
5 Adams County 504,108 100.7 44.2 19,279.8 206.7
6 Jefferson County 574,798 100.6 40.6 14,962.8 193.5
7 Gilpin County 6,018 75.3 35.6 10,584.9 49.9
8 Park County 17,867 74.8 38.9 11,445.7 84.0
9 Clear Creek County 9,495 71.4 34.8 11,016.3 73.7
10 Elbert County 25,717 67.9 32.5 13,372.5 120.5

Comments / 2

Guest
2d ago

I think spreading is a bit more than bars restaurants and nursing homes 🙄 How about sports events illegals Refugees....... 🤔🤔🙄

Reply
7
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 3,841,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 56.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 820,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
State
Colorado State
County
Denver, CO
City
Broomfield, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Unemployment#U S Census Bureau#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

16 States Where Incomes Are Rising Fastest

The consumer price index jumped by 0.8% in April — a far larger increase than many had anticipated. The recent spike in the cost of goods and services has led to widespread concerns over inflation. If the cost of living continues to climb at such a rapid pace, it will outpace wage growth, weakening the […]
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 3,841,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 56.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 820,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
NASHVILLE, TN
24/7 Wall St.

The City With the Fewest Larceny-Thefts in Every State

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI — known as Part I offenses — larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

88K+
Followers
51K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy