Official Movie Trailer for Upcoming Pirates 2 with Kang Ha Neul, Han Hyo Joo, and Kwang Soo Showcase High Swashbuckling Energy and Physical Comedy

By ockoala
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI feel like this movie is a total summer blockbuster type so I’m not sure why Pirates 2 (Goblin Flag)premiering at the end of January 2022 during what is traditionally dead time in movie releases. Even more perplexing is that it looks...

NME

Jeon Do-yeon, Seol Kyung-gu to star in upcoming Netflix thriller film

Jeon Do-yeon and Seol Kyung-gu have been cast in the upcoming Netflix thriller film Kill Bok-soon (working title). Earlier today (January 4), the streaming platform announced, per Korea Herald and Korea Times, that it will be producing the upcoming film from noted director Byun Sung-hyun, who is known for the critically acclaimed 2017 film The Merciless and the upcoming Kingmaker.
MOVIES
Distractify

Who Is Bae Doona Dating? The Star of 'The Silent Sea' Has an Interesting Romantic History

As an international star, Bae Doona has had success as an actress in both Hollywood and South Korean entertainment. Having first found success in 2006 with the South Korean monster film The Host, Bae went on to several other projects in her career. She currently stars in Netflix's latest sci-fi K-drama, The Silent Sea. With eyes on her both in her home country and overseas, what has her dating history been like?
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Disney Plus original drama 'Rookie Cops' unveil 8 different main character posters of Kang Daniel, Chae Soo Bin, & more

On January 4 KST, the first Korean Disney Plus original series 'Rookie Cops' revealed eight different main character posters. The eight leads Kang Daniel, Chae Soo Bin, Lee Shin Young, Park Yoo Na, Park Sung Joon, Dohee, Kim Woo Suk, and Chun Young Min were each introduced with very different MBTI personality traits, raising anticipation for their police academy campus story full of youthful energy.
COMICS
allkpop.com

Kang Ha Neul to make a guest appearance as a special host on 'SNL Korea 2'

Actor Kang Ha Neul will be making a guest appearance as a special host on Coupang Play's 'SNL Korea 2'. On January 4 KST, Coupang Play took to their official Twitter to confirm that actor Kang Ha Neul will be making a guest appearance on the January 15 broadcast of 'SNL Korea 2'. Representatives of 'SNL Korea 2' also stated, "Kang Ha Neul has been confirmed to appear as a host on episode 4."
TV & VIDEOS
Han Hyo Joo
Kang Ha Neul
Park Ji Bin to Guest Star in Upcoming KBS Sageuk Red Single Heart as Younger Lee Joon Who Plays the King

The third of the red in the name sageuks Red Single Heart is coming in the first half of 2022 on KBS, following Lovers of the Red Sky on SBS and The Red Sleeve Cuff on MBC. I’m sure it’ll get a different English title but the drama will star Jang Hyuk, Lee Joon, and Kang Nan Na in a traditional sageuk with political conflict between the young King trying to consolidate power back from the politician who helped his father gain the throne. Filming has been underway for months now but there is a cool guest appearance in the early parts of the drama with former child actor Park Ji Bin playing the young Crown Prince who grows up to become Lee Joon’s King character. In real life Park Ji Bin is 26 years old and Lee Joon is 30 years old and both actually did military service around the same time lol, but the former can definitely pass as younger and the latter older so I can suspend disbelief on this same role casting.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

WEi's Kim Yo Han shares the Lyrics Teaser 'A ver. - DESSERT' in preparation for his upcoming mini-album 'Illusion'

On December 31 at midnight KST, WEi's Kim Yo Han shared the lyrics teaser 'A ver. - DESSERT.'. Just a day before, the singer released a series of teaser photos after releasing the tracklist to his upcoming album. According to the tracklist teaser, the mini-album 'Illusion' will include the tracklist "Dessert," along with "Selfish," "Bad," "Landing On You," and "Become My Compass Like the Shining Stars."
MUSIC
DRIPPIN's Joo Chang Wook radiates hot 'Villain' energy in a new prologue film

DRIPPIN has dropped a new individual film for their comeback. On January 4 at midnight KST, the boys dropped another cinematic prologue film. This time, member Joo Chang wook exudes his hot super villain energy. DRIPPIN's upcoming 3rd mini-album 'Villain' is set for release on January 17 at 6 PM...
MOVIES
First Teaser for 2022 SBS Drama A Business Proposal with Ahn Hyo Seob and Kim Se Jung Showcase Rom-com Vibes

A sense of deja vu isn’t necessarily a bad thing but it certainly means having to compete with the memory of the predecessor. The first teaser is out for SBS 2022 rom-com drama A Business Proposal (Office Blind Date) and the first off is that I like the original Korean title better. It’s adapted from the same name webtoon and deals with the romance between an ordinary office worker and her company boss after the two have a blind date under mistaken assumptions. The preview gives off total Why Secretary Kim vibes and Ahn Hyo Seob and Kim Se Jung are channeling Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young lite vibes. It’s not a diss on them, the two youngsters are a decade younger so can absolutely be the next great onscreen pairing ala the Park-Park couple in Secretary Kim. There is the polished, charming, and brusque male lead and the office cutie female lead and plenty of hijinks, it probably helps that this drama is a few years removed from when Secretary Kim aired but it’ll come down to whether viewers are in the mood for this type of rom-com. I’m always in the mood but the story and chemistry has to delivery big time for me to stick around.
TV & VIDEOS
Nam Joo Hyuk And Kim Tae Ri Take Fate Into Their Own Hands In Poster For Upcoming Drama

TvN’s upcoming drama “Twenty-Five Twenty-One” (literal translation) released a creative poster featuring Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri!. “Twenty-Five Twenty-One” is set in 1998 and tells the stories of youth who find new direction and growth after having their dreams taken away. Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri star as Baek Yi Jin and Na Hee Do, who first meet when they are 22 and 18 years old and fall in love years later when they turn 25 and 21.
WORLD
Lee Do Hyun and Go Min So Work Together for the Third Time in One Year with Cute CF Drama Reincarnation Love

This week drama viewers were surprised with a reunion of a popular OTP from last year, namely Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si from the period romance drama Youth of May. That was actually their second time working together as in December 2020 they did horror fantasy thriller Sweet Home together, but they played siblings in there. Now they are in a 6-minute drama commercial called Reincarnation Love, which is a beer commercial of all things. It’s quite cute and for those still sad about how Youth of May ended this is a balm for the soul. Check out the CF drama below and enjoy this bon bon from two very talented and current IT stars in K-drama land.
TV & VIDEOS
South Korea
Movies
Park Min Young and Song Kang Showcase Sweet Romantic Gestures in First Teaser Previews for jTBC Drama Weather People

First off, I hate this new English title for the jTBC drama Office Romance Cruelty. I didn’t like the Korean title either but Weather People is way worse, I’m half expecting the characters to have weather related superpowers or turn into a weather horror drama ala Cat People and Lizard People. But Weather People it is but despite the whole setting in a meteorological association with a bunch of weather nerds the first teasers who zero weather related anything. It’s just two short scenes with leads Park Min Young and Song Kang being sweetly romantic with each other. In one he lightly holds her hand and the other he follows her at night and we see her smiling in both so clearly she’s not finding his overtures unwanted. The two teasers are too short to give me any substantive impressions but this pairing isn’t as naturally intuitive to me and I don’t find either visually as compatible together as each is with other prior costars in romantic dramas.
WORLD
Screenwriter of Critically Acclaimed MBC Sageuk The Red Sleeve Cuff Says in Post-Drama Interview that This Drama Was Written to Pay Respect to the Lives of Court Ladies ala Dae Jang Geum

This was one post-drama interview that felt intimate, meaningful, and adds additional depth to the drama. The screenwriter of The Red Sleeve Cuff, who also wrote Ruler: Master of the Mask and Gyebaek, shared her thoughts and insights on this production this week after the drama finished airing. She was approached to do it three years ago by MBC but she had just given birth so declined, but felt like now was the right time. She noticed that there had not been a traditional sageuk that focused on the life of the women who lived in the palace from the serving court ladies to the consorts/queen/princesses from the female point of view since Dae Jang Geum, so she was keen to take on this challenge. She is so pleased that there remains an audience for a well-written and acted sageuk and hopes MBC continues to produce such dramas. She said that she put in a few dialogue Easter eggs from Dae Jang Geum and Heo Joon for viewers who watched those dramas.
MOVIES
jTBC Female Friendship Drama Thirty Nine Releases Identical Character Posters for Three Leading Ladies Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Ji Hyun

JTBC Female Friendship Drama Thirty Nine Releases Identical Character Posters for Three Leading Ladies Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Ji Hyun — 4 Comments. Waiting for this one. All 3 actresses seem good (I haven’t seen the third one in anything yet). On a silly note, the yellow filter on the image (more saturation maybe) has turned the teeth yellow too lol that’s a first in kdramaland where everyone has sparkly white teeth.
WORLD
Kim Hye Soo and Han So Hee Pay Homage to Thelma and Louise in Strong and Stylish CF Campaign

Daaaaaang, this is too powerful to be girl power, it more aptly qualifies as queen power. The new year has a new ad campaign featuring veteran A-list actress Kim Hye Soo and likely soon to be A-list actress Han So Hee in a pairing across generations but sharing the same so cool, so badass vibe. It’s just a CF and not a full length drama or movie but I can totally see them rocking a collaboration in the future that is substantive and fun. Han So Hee is one of the few young actresses in her generation that can match Kim Hye Soo’s aura, that self-confident sexy smart package which remains timeless. What a great idea to pair these two up and it would be even more fun to license Thelma and Louise for a modern K-movie remake featuring these two on the run but kicking loser male ass along the way.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SBS Romance Drama Now, We are Breaking Up with Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong Wraps with 6.7% Ratings in Final Episode 16

There are hot mess dramas and the just concluded SBS Fri-Sat romance drama Now, We are Breaking Up is definitely not that. It’s big problem was that it was pretentiously boring, it thought it was more than it was trying to be, and less than it actually delivered. It’s the even more heightened gap between expectation and reality. This weekend the drama finished it’s run and the final episode 16 brought in 6.7% nationwide AGB ratings, so low but probably the mid-range for the drama’s run. The highest rating was 8.0% and the lowest at 4.2% but the drama attrition-ed something more important than just eyeballs on viewers, it lost buzz and no one talked about it other than to lament how dull it was. The story took one central conflict (she dated his now dead older half-brother for two months ten years ago) and made it something so dramatic as to keep two adult modern day good looking successful people apart. I would rather it was cancer or they grew up as siblings before realizing they weren’t blood related or she’s part gumiho or his dad killed her mom or whatever it is that K-dramas throw at OTP because anything was more interesting then this conceit. I don’t think Song Hye Kyo or Jang Ki Yong tanked this drama with their acting, the script was the biggest problem, but they certainly didn’t help. She was at best placidly pretty and at worst laconically flat and he was just……there…..being good looking and clearly a man any woman would be attracted to but nothing much that resonated as a real human being. I’m sad this drama wasn’t better and glad it’s over so everyone can move on to better projects and just chalk this up to better work next time.
TV SERIES
Award Winning K-actor Oh Jung Se’s First Headlining K-drama Uncle on TV Chosun Becomes First Surprise Hit of 2022 as Epside 8 Hits 7.926% Ratings

I’m glad it’s not all underwhelming or controversial dramas going on in K-ent right now, there is a big positive K-drama development that is finally getting mainstream recognition. Small cable network TV Chosun premiered the K-drama Uncle last month in December right before the holiday season ramp up and it started with 2.351% ratings. Not horrible for TV Chosun actually and actually not bad since the cast did not have any buzzy names. Starring Oh Jung Se, Jeon Hye Jin, Lee Kyung Hoon, Park Sun Young, and Lee Sang Woo, the drama is a remake of the BBC series of the same name and talks about the titular Uncle going from life loser and loafer to stepping up when his young nephew needs a father figure. The drama got good critic reviews from the start and audience feedback was also very positive but it was underrated and clearly not as juicy to talk about compared to some other big name cast dramas. In the four weeks since the drama has increased in ratings and episode 7 has tripled the premiere ratings to reach 7.926%. K-ent is discussing on Oh Jung Se, who has worked for nearly 20 years in small to supporting roles with over 30 moves and 20 dramas under his belt, totally deserves this success for his first headlining K-drama. I agree, he’s such an amazing actor! Congrats to the cast and crew and with the drama only halfway through airing it’s not too late to catch up now.
TV & VIDEOS
Watch: Kang Ha Neul, Han Hyo Joo, Lee Kwang Soo, Sehun, And More Brave Dangerous Waters In Action-Packed Trailer For “The Pirates” Sequel

The highly anticipated sequel to “The Pirates” has released its main trailer!. A follow-up to the 2014 film “The Pirates,” “The Pirates: Goblin Flag” is a period action-adventure comedy about a group of fortune-seekers who take to the high seas searching for lost treasure. Kang Ha Neul stars as Woo Moo Chi, a bandit leader who claims to be the top swordsman in Goryeo; Han Hyo Joo as Hae Rang, a tough pirate captain and ship owner; Lee Kwang Soo as Mak Yi, who dreams of becoming a pirate king; EXO’s Sehun as Han Goong, a talented archer; Chae Soo Bin as Hae Geum, a natural con artist; and Kwon Sang Woo as villain Boo Heung Soo, a rebel who also sets his sights on the lost treasure.
MOVIES
K-ent Insider Discusses Junho Vaulting to A-list Drama Leading Man After Critical Acclaim for His Performance in The Red Sleeve Cuff

There are only a handful of true double threats in K-ent, a star that is a great singer/idol and also a great actor/actress. So it’s with great excitement within K-ent to welcome 2PM member Junho (Lee Jun Ho) to the elite group after the widely acknowledged success of MBC drama The Red Sleeve Cuff and the universal praise of his sageuk acting. K-ent is reporting that Junho has effectively vaulted into A-list drama actor category and this critical step up mirrors that success of Kang Ha Neul after he did When the Camellia Blooms. That’s a really apt comparison actually. He has reportedly been fielding nonstop offers for dramas and movies starting midway through Red Sleeve airing and also an exponential increase in CF and endorsement love calls as well. The K-ent reporter also said that Junho’s salary per episode has also jumped going forward. Junho’s agency has confirmed that he’s turned down a lot of offers his way recently because he’s taking his time and up next for him first will be a fan meeting as he mulls over the next acting project.
MOVIES

