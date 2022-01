Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte have been given an extra week to agree a fight deal before negotiations go to a purse bid.Fury has been ordered to defend his WBC heavyweight title against interim champion and mandatory challenger Whyte, and it was recently revealed by the governing body that the “Gypsy King” is set to receive 80 per cent of the total purse for the bout.Whyte and his team are said to be unhappy with that split, and the deadline for a fight deal to be agreed was originally Tuesday.However, the WBC has extended the deadline by a week.“The...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO