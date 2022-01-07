ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Global copper smelting steady in December, satellite data shows

By Reuters
kitco.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Global copper smelting activity was steady in December as a slowdown in China was offset by gains elsewhere, including other parts of Asia and North America, data from satellite surveillance of copper plants showed on Friday. Reduced activity in the southwest of China dragged...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a nearly 11 million-barrel weekly rise in U.S. gasoline supplies

The American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday reported a decline in weekly U.S. crude supplies, but inventories of gasoline climbed sharply, according to sources. The API reportedly said domestic crude supplies fell by 1.1 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 7, while gasoline stockpiles saw a weekly increase of 10.9 million barrels and distillate supplies rose by about 3 million barrels. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 1.6 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for weekly supply increases of 3 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices held onto the day's gains in the electronic trading session, after the API data. February West Texas Intermediate crude was at $81.28 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $81.22 on the New York Mercantile Exchange. February gasoline traded at $2.349 a gallon, down slightly from the $2.357 settlement.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Underwater sea turbines ‘could supply 10% of the UK’s energy’

Undersea turbines could generate a tenth of Britain’s power, according to a renewable energy expert.Tidal stream energy uses turbines to extract energy from moving masses of water in the oceans and rivers.The UK is in an excellent position to reap the benefits of the technology as UK waters hold about half of Europe’s tidal stream resource.Stephen Wyatt, director of research and disruptive innovation for Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult (ORE), a sustainable energy research company, said the 2020s could be a “golden decade” for the science.He told The Independent: “Tidal stream technologies are proven and on the cusp of commercialisation, with the most advanced being...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Outbreaks, bottlenecks expected to slow global growth in '22

The World Bank is downgrading its outlook for the global economy, blaming continuing outbreaks of COVID-19, a reduction in government economic support and ongoing bottlenecks in global supply chains.The 189-country, anti-poverty agency forecasts worldwide economic growth of 4.1% this year, down from the 4.3% growth it was forecasting last June. It's also down from the 5.5% expansion it estimates the global economy tallied in 2021.In its Global Economic Prospects report out Tuesday, the World Bank projects that the U.S. economy will grow 3.7% this year, down from 5.6% in 2021. It expects China the world’s second-biggest economy, to...
BUSINESS
AFP

Global growth could slow sharply due to Omicron: World Bank

Global growth will "decelerate markedly" this year, but the Omicron variant of Covid-19 that is spreading rapidly worldwide could make the situation worse and exacerbate labor shortages and supply chain snarls, the World Bank warned Tuesday. That would exacerbate ongoing struggles with labor shortages and global production and transportation snarls that have fueled a wave of price increases.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
MarketWatch

EIA expects U.S. oil production to reach a record in 2023

The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday said it expects annual U.S. oil production to reach a record next year. The government agency pegged average production at 11.2 million barrels per day in 2021, and sees a rise to 11.8 million barrels per day this year, with output then rising to 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023 - the highest annual average on record, according to the monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report. "We expect global demand for petroleum products to return to and surpass pre-pandemic levels this year, but crude-oil production grows at a faster rate in our forecasts," said EIA Acting Administrator Steve Nalley, in a statement. "We expect that as crude oil production increases, inventories will begin to replenish and help push prices lower for gasoline, jet fuel, and other products in the short term." The EIA also lifted its 2022 forecast for West Texas Intermediate crude prices to $71.32 a barrel, up 7.4% from the December forecast. In Tuesday dealings, February WTI crude oil continued to rise, tacking on $3.07, or 3.9%, to trade at $81.30 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices finish at a 2-month high

Oil prices rallied Tuesday to log their highest settlement in about two months. The global oil demand outlook "still looks upbeat as most major economies are getting closer to the other side of the omicron fence," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. U.S. benchmark crude prices poised to make a "run towards last year's highs if stockpiles continue to decline," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.99, or 3.8%, to settle at $81.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 11, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
kitco.com

Oil rises to $82 as demand recovery seen on track

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Oil rose to around $82 a barrel on Tuesday, supported by tight supply and hopes that rising coronavirus cases and the spread of the Omicron variant will not derail a global demand recovery. OPEC supply additions are running below their allowed increase under a pact...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copper#Smelting#South America#Reuters#Activity Dispersion
kitco.com

Gold, silver up as crude oil spikes up, USDX sells off

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

METALS-Nickel prices soar to highest since 2012

(Updates prices) LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Nickel prices hit their highest in nearly 10 years on Tuesday as dwindling global inventories pointed to solid demand while an outage at the London Metal Exchange (LME) hit trading. The overnight outage at the world's largest marketplace for industrial metals lasted five hours and hampered activity because some trades did not go through, traders said. Prices for nickel on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) moved higher while the LME's electronic system was down, and the underlying price moved quickly to catch up with the move on ShFE, a trader said.
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Pure Gold says production to continue at reduced rate due to Covid-19 response measures

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Satellites
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
kitco.com

Tesla sold a record 70,847 China-made vehicles in Dec -CPCA

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) sold 70,847 China-made vehicles in December, the highest monthly rate since it started manufacturing in Shanghai in 2019, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Tuesday. Tesla's December sales, which included 245 for export, were...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Torex Gold reports record annual production in Mexico in 2021

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
METAL MINING
AFP

Last 7 years 'warmest on record' globally: EU

The last seven years have been the hottest on record globally "by a clear margin", the European Union's climate monitoring service reported Monday, as it raised the alarm over sharp increases in record concentrations of methane in the atmosphere. Countries around the world have been blasted by a relentless assault of weather disasters linked to global warming in recent years, including record-shattering wildfires across Australia and Siberia, a once-in-1000-years heatwave in North America and extreme rainfall that caused massive flooding in Asia, Africa, the US and Europe. In its latest annual assessment, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) confirmed that 2021 had joined the unbroken warm streak since 2015. It found that last year was the fifth warmest on record globally, marginally warmer than 2015 and 2018. Accurate measurements go back to the mid-19th century.
ENVIRONMENT
kitco.com

Gold and silver trade marginally lower heading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver are marginally lower heading in to the European open despite a solid session on Tuesday. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is 1.10% higher while spot WTI has risen 0.09%. In the Asia Pac area, the indices performed well. The Nikkei 225...
MARKETS
kitco.com

BofA cuts Mexico 2022 GDP outlook to 1.5%

Jan 11 (Reuters) - BofA Securities on Tuesday slashed its 2022 forecast for Mexican gross domestic product growth to 1.5% from 2.5% previously, citing weaker-than-expected domestic economic activity, underlining concerns about the recovery in Mexico. BofA said it had set its Mexico growth forecast well below the 2.8% consensus due...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Lithium Power demerges Western Australia assets from Chilean assets

Today Lithium Power International (ASX:LPI) announced plans to demerge its Western Australian hard rock lithium assets. The demerger will create a dedicated, Western Australia-focused lithium exploration company with the management team and resources to realise the value of its WA assets, said Lithium Power. The demerger will offer existing LPI shareholders the opportunity to create long term value via a new, ASX-listed company, while Lithium Power will focus its resources on developing its Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile.
INDUSTRY
AFP

Half of Europe on track to catch Omicron, world economy at risk

More than half of people in Europe will likely catch Omicron by March, the World Health Organization said Tuesday, as the World Bank warned the contagious variant could hamper global economic recovery. Millions in China were locked down again, exactly two years after Beijing reported the first death from what was later confirmed to be coronavirus. The highly transmissible Omicron strain has swept across countries, forcing governments to impose fresh measures and some rolling out vaccine booster shots. But the WHO on Tuesday warned that repeating booster doses of the original Covid jabs was not a viable strategy against emerging variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy