Cricket-Australia declare on 265-6, set England 388 to win

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia declared their second innings closed on 265 for six in the final session of...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Cricket Australia#Reuters#Lincoln Feast
