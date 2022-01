Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen “deeply saddened” by Bob Saget’s sudden death. The Row designers and former child stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have paid tribute to their former Full House co-star, Bob Saget, who was found dead in a Florida hotel room on Sunday. “Bob was the most loving, compassionate, and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences,” the duo said in a statement provided to Page Six. The 35-year-old stars played Saget’s youngest daughter, Michelle Tanner, on the show from 1987 to 1995. In the ensuing decades, the pair would regularly support the comedian, routinely turning out to his shows and charity events. While the cause of Saget’s shock death is unknown, authorities have confirmed there was no sign of drug use or foul play.

