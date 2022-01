The College Football Playoff National Championship pitting No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia is set to kick off Monday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ESPN, the hub of the network’s “MegaCast” coverage across 13 brands and platforms including Spanish-language ESPN Deportes, the ESPN app, the SEC Network and ESPN Radio. The game, from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, pits Alabama, looking to repeat as champions after winning in three of their past five appearances in the title game, against rival Georgia, this after the Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs in the SEC championship game December 4 — Alabama’s...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO