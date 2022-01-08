2022 will bring more of the same

Symone Sanders, who last month departed as senior adviser and chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, is joining MSNBC, where she will host on weekends and on the network’s Peacock streaming channel, The Choice from MSNBC.
Sanders’ is one of the first major hires by Rashida Jones, who coming up on a year in her role, as MSNBC’s president. She made the announcement to staff on Monday morning.
Sanders’ show will “explore issues at the intersection of politics, culture and race and break down how decisions made in Washington impact electorates, industries, and communities across the country,” the network said in...
