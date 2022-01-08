ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Voting rights advocates press hard line for Biden

MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNse Ufot, CEO of the New Georgia Project, talks about an...

www.msnbc.com

New York Post

Biden accidentally calls VP ‘President’ Kamala Harris

President Biden mistakenly promoted his vice president in a Friday speech, touting “President” Kamala Harris — before claiming that humans would be able to travel commercially at 15 times the speed of a bullet in 20 years. “All kidding aside, of course President Harris is a proud...
tennesseestar.com

New Salon Article Attacking David Perdue Proves the Left Worries Georgia Will Elect Him Governor, Campaign Says

Salon this week identified former Republican senator and current Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue as one of the nation’s 10 “scariest Republican candidates of 2022.”. The Georgia Star News asked Perdue spokeswoman Jenni Sweat on Tuesday whether that article signals that the left takes Perdue’s candidacy seriously and...
MSNBC

Why some Georgia civil rights groups are telling Biden and Harris to stay away

Several Georgia voting rights groups signed a statement Thursday saying President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris shouldn’t visit the state next week unless they’ve developed a plan to pass voting rights legislation. The statement, first reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, shows the level of desperation civil...
Distractify

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Faced Plenty of Challenges While Running Her City

The story of Keisha Lance Bottoms' tenure as mayor of Atlanta is one that, as she described herself, is earmarked by several major events in U.S. and world history that shook the bedrock of our society. Whether it be COVID-19, social justice protests, presidential disputes, or a variety of other situations, things have certainly gotten pretty heated in the U.S. over the last few years.
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Says America Won’t Be ‘Model of Democracy’ If Voting Rights Are Not Passed

Vice President Kamala Harris said Sunday that America will no longer be the “role model” of democracy for the world if Congress fails to pass an elections bill. Since West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin again ruined Democrats’ hope of passing President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, Democrats have switched their focus to voting rights legislation.
The Independent

Biden to give speech on ‘urgent’ need for voting rights protections against ‘corrupt’ GOP election laws

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Atlanta, Georgia to urge the passage of federal voting rights protections, as members of Congress prepare to revive legislation to expand ballot access and combat voter suppression after Republicans have repeatedly blocked several measures from receiving a vote.Their remarks on 11 January will address the need to pass legislation “to protect the constitutional right to vote and the integrity of our elections from corrupt attempts to strip law-abiding citizens of their fundamental freedoms and allow partisan state officials to undermine vote counting processes”, according to the White House.In...
wuga.org

Political Rewind: Kemp endorses constitutional carry; Warnock pushes for federal voting rights bill

Greg Bluestein — Politics reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Leroy Chapman — Managing editor, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Riley Bunch — Public policy reporter, Georgia Public Broadcasting. The Breakdown:. 1. Gov. Brian Kemp endorses "constitutional carry" in Georgia ahead of the legislative session. "Constitutional carry" legislation allows residents to...
