Voting rights advocates press hard line for Biden

President Biden mistakenly promoted his vice president in a Friday speech, touting “President” Kamala Harris — before claiming that humans would be able to travel commercially at 15 times the speed of a bullet in 20 years. “All kidding aside, of course President Harris is a proud...
January 1, 2022 - MADISONVILLE, La. – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) joined Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) and more than 180 lawmakers in filing an amicus brief to the. Supreme Court in an upcoming case considering the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) vaccine mandate. “I am happy to...
Yet again, Democrats have mastered psychological projection. Rather than brighten the darkness in their own souls, they accuse Republicans of practicing Democrats’ sins. Their latest allegation: The GOP jeopardizes democracy itself. •"The former president and his supporters have decided the only way for them to win is to suppress...
News and analysis from the politics team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A Joe Biden visit to Georgia was cause for giddy celebration among state Democrats during the 2020 campaign season. But news that Biden will return to deliver a speech in Atlanta next week to push federal voting rights legislation...
Salon this week identified former Republican senator and current Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue as one of the nation’s 10 “scariest Republican candidates of 2022.”. The Georgia Star News asked Perdue spokeswoman Jenni Sweat on Tuesday whether that article signals that the left takes Perdue’s candidacy seriously and...
Several Georgia voting rights groups signed a statement Thursday saying President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris shouldn’t visit the state next week unless they’ve developed a plan to pass voting rights legislation. The statement, first reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, shows the level of desperation civil...
‘I’m done waiting,’ says Democratic activist Nabilah Islam. The U.S. House race between U.S. Reps. Carolyn Bourdeaux and Lucy McBath won’t be the only Gwinnett-based battle over the direction of Democrats in Georgia. A state Senate contest could also help shape the future of the party’s progressive wing.
The story of Keisha Lance Bottoms' tenure as mayor of Atlanta is one that, as she described herself, is earmarked by several major events in U.S. and world history that shook the bedrock of our society. Whether it be COVID-19, social justice protests, presidential disputes, or a variety of other situations, things have certainly gotten pretty heated in the U.S. over the last few years.
WASHINGTON — In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Republican members of Congress from Georgia joined their Democratic colleagues in condemning the attack. “This is, this is not a time for violence,” a shaken U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in a video posted...
Vice President Kamala Harris said Sunday that America will no longer be the “role model” of democracy for the world if Congress fails to pass an elections bill. Since West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin again ruined Democrats’ hope of passing President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, Democrats have switched their focus to voting rights legislation.
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Attorney General Ashley Moody is taking legal action challenging President Joe Biden’s unlawful mandates for Head Start staff, teachers and students. Attorney General Moody and attorneys general from 23 other states today filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana...
In her wide-ranging interview with CBS' "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan on Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris said America would lose its "role model" status if Congress fails to pass voting rights legislation. With Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., essentially ending President Biden's chances to pass Build Back Better, the...
A coalition of Georgia voting rights groups says President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should skip traveling to Atlanta next week unless they come with a concrete plan to pass federal voting laws immediately. The statement was signed by the Black Voters Matter Fund, the Asian American Advocacy...
Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Sunday called for federal election reforms, including photo ID laws, the banning of ballot harvesting, and a Constitutional amendment that would allow only U.S. citizens to vote. Raffensperger, who is running for reelection, appeared on CBS’ "Face the Nation" and noted...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has gotten the same troubling questions from worried world leaders, ones that he never thought he would hear. “Is America going to be all right?” they ask. “What about democracy in America?”. While Biden has tried to offer America’s allies assurances,...
Lawmakers consider additional state election rules in 2022 session. In the aftermath of Georgia’s 2021 election changes, a fresh batch of Republican-backed bills could go even further in the upcoming legislative session. The election-year proposals would eliminate all remaining ballot drop boxes, discard the state’s recently purchased voting touchscreen...
After four years of Republican reign led by Donald Trump, Black America wants to cash the proverbial check President Joe Biden handed them as he traversed the country during his successful campaign.
It’s been one year since a mob violently stormed the U.S. Capitol chanting “stop the steal” and demanding the 2020 presidential election results be overturned. Hundreds of insurrectionists have since been arrested, including many from Georgia. Democratic U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia’s 4th Congressional District and...
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Atlanta, Georgia to urge the passage of federal voting rights protections, as members of Congress prepare to revive legislation to expand ballot access and combat voter suppression after Republicans have repeatedly blocked several measures from receiving a vote.Their remarks on 11 January will address the need to pass legislation “to protect the constitutional right to vote and the integrity of our elections from corrupt attempts to strip law-abiding citizens of their fundamental freedoms and allow partisan state officials to undermine vote counting processes”, according to the White House.In...
Greg Bluestein — Politics reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Leroy Chapman — Managing editor, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Riley Bunch — Public policy reporter, Georgia Public Broadcasting. The Breakdown:. 1. Gov. Brian Kemp endorses "constitutional carry" in Georgia ahead of the legislative session. "Constitutional carry" legislation allows residents to...
