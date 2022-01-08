ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modern Woodmen of America donates to Emergency Food Box

Cover picture for the articleOn Dec. 23, Stephen Blom, a member of Modern Woodmen of America,...

KATU.com

20 tons of food donated to Bybee Lakes Hope Center

PORTLAND, Ore. — More than 100 families trying to get back on their feet will be able to put food on the table this holiday season thanks to a big donation. The Bybee Lakes Hope Center says the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints delivered 20 tons of canned goods to help its Helping Hands center in North Portland on Tuesday.
actionnewsnow.com

Local agency to distribute food boxes for families in Oroville

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - On Jan. 5 the Community Action Agency of Butte County, Inc. (CAA) North State Food Bank is holding a County Food Expansion Program Distribution event for Oroville. The drive-through event will be held at the Southside Community Center located at 2959 Lower Wyandotte Rd. Food distribution...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Post-Journal

Holiday Haul Brings In Food, Donations For St. Susan

A collection drive that benefits St. Susan Center in Jamestown each year proved successful once again. Cherie Rowland, St. Susan executive director, said the three-day campaign brought in more than $24,000 in donations and 7 tons of food for the nonprofit organization. The annual event, dubbed the Community Holiday Haul and held outside the Jamestown Cycle Shop, is coordinated and run by Keith Martin, Northwest Arena executive director.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Niles Daily Star

Cassopolis/Vandalia chamber donates to area food pantries

CASSOPOLIS — One area organization celebrated the holiday season by giving back to the community. Last week, representatives with the Cassopolis/Vandalia Chamber of commerce dropped off food donations collected by area businesses, along with $1,000 each to food pantries operated by Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Cassopolis and Vandalia Church of God.
CASSOPOLIS, MI
chautauquatoday.com

COI Donates Over 50 Pounds of Food to CCRM in December

Staff from Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc. donated more than 50 pounds of canned goods and non-perishable boxed goods in December to benefit Chautauqua County Rural Ministry in Dunkirk. Donated food will be used to support the CCRM food pantry and winter food boxes distributed to families in need. The pantry is open Mondays through Friday from 8:00 AM-4:00 PM, except for Wednesdays, when the pantry closes at 12:00 PM. For more information on the Food Pantry, Friendly Kitchen, Garment Gallery and other programs that support the community, contact CCRM at (716) 366-1787.
DUNKIRK, NY
elizabethton.com

Local YouTuber spreads kindness through food donations

Oden Parlier may be known for his YouTube videos, but the young social media star is also known for helping out the less fortunate in his community. Parlier, a 10-year-old Hunter Elementary student, has more than 400 subscribers on his “Oden on the Trail” YouTube channel, a page where he records hiking videos, gear reviews, and even interviews of famous Appalachian Trail Hikers.
Thegardenisland.com

Rotary Club of Kapa‘a finds homes for Eagle project

Rotary Club of Kapa‘a President Jakki Nelson said the task of the club was to find homes for 15 refurbished laptop computers. Jessica Gormley of Hawai‘i Literacy accepted several for the program’s clients, and Mia Tayal of Hale ‘Opio claimed more for her program’s clients Wednesday during the Rotary Club of Kapa‘a’s hybrid meeting that took place at Mariachi’s Mexican restaurant in Kapa‘a.
kadn.com

Teen Creates Sox Box Donation Drive

LAFAYETTE, La. - Local teen , Ben Vaussine, created the 'Sox Box' donation drive to help the homeless. Ben's sock drive began in 2019 where he collected 458 pairs of socks. He collected 1,063 pairs of socks in 2020. His goal this year was to double last years donation by...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Amboy News

DEPOT DAYS CAR SHOW DONATION - FIRST BAPTIST FOOD PANTRY

Amboy Depot Days Car Show Committee Treasurer Ginger Daniels, right, presents a check for $1,000 to Pastor Rocky Fritz, of the First Baptist Church Food Pantry. The Amboy Depot Days Car Show Committee will be donating about $46,000 to local organizations this year. Tonja Greenfield/Amboy News.
AMBOY, IL
Times News

Palmerton kids donate to food pantry

Palmerton’s Kids for the Community earned extra points with Santa this week as they donated $300 to the CACPAC food pantry located at St. John’s Lutheran Towamensing Church on Fireline Road in Palmerton. Ken Kaiser, Chair of the CACPAC Pantry, said “we really appreciate cash donations. Government money...
PALMERTON, PA
highdesertdaily.com

VVAPL Receives Large Food Donation

(Victor Valley)– For 33 years the Kiwanis Club of Apple Valley has given the gift of love to Victor Valley Animal Protective League (VVAPL) by donating pet food during Christmastime. Since partnering with the Apple Valley Feed Bin many years ago, the club’s food gift has increased substantially, often giving over 1,000 pounds. This year their gift is an amazing 5,300 pounds of dog and cat food. Kiwanis President Ian Fassnacht noted this was the most Poundage ever collected, and they could not have done it without the feed bin’s help. Terry Saenz, VVAPL Board President said, “We are grateful beyond measure to the Apple Valley Kiwanis and Apple Valley Feed Bin for their commitment and annual gift to help our animals. Their generosity helps us to continue…Making a Difference One Life at a Time.”
MassLive.com

Blood supply at emergency levels, donations critical (Editorial)

The need for blood is dire. The American Red Cross says as the country’s blood supply is at its lowest level in a decade. Due to COVID and other restrictions, now is the time to make an appointment and donate. We’ve often heard of the need for blood during emergencies. This is such a time as the Red Cross provides 40% of the country’s blood inventory. Blood takes up to three days to be prepared for patients and they are currently struggling to keep up with a one-day supply.
The Island Connection

Donate Food, Clothing Through December At Freshfields Village

‘Tis the season for giving back! Faherty Kiawah as Freshfields Village has partnered with Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach this holiday season for a special Food & Clothing Drive to help neighbors in need. Most needed items include – Soup Kitchen Needs. • Bottled Water. • Hygiene Products. •...
WTOV 9

The Health Plan donating $120K to food banks around West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Health Plan announced it is donating $120,000 to food banks around West Virginia. A dozen shelters will receive $10,000, including six in the Wheeling area. Those are: Catholic Charities, the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling, House of the Carpenter, St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, St. Luke's...
WHEELING, WV
Longview Daily News

Nippon Dynawave donates food and cash to CAP

Nippon Dynawave employees recently donated 656 pounds of non-perishable food and cash to the Lower Columbia CAP HELP Warehouse. The food goes to local food banks to help community members struggling to keep food on the table.
