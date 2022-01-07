ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech Startup Wants To Gamify Suing People Using Crypto Tokens

Cover picture for the articleThe new company plans to let everyday Americans bet on civil lawsuits...

Seattle Times

The new get-rich-faster job in Silicon Valley: crypto startups

When Sandy Carter left her job as a vice president of Amazon’s cloud computing unit this month, she announced in a LinkedIn post that she was joining a crypto technology company. She included a link for open positions at the startup. Within two days, she said, more than 350...
ECONOMY
arlnow.com

Clarendon ed-tech startup acquires third international company in five years

Sponsored by Monday Properties and written by ARLnow, Startup Monday is a weekly column that profiles Arlington-based startups, founders, and other local technology news. Monday Properties is proudly featuring 1515 Wilson Blvd in Rosslyn. (Updated 4:25 p.m.) Symplicity, a Clarendon-based company that helps college students find jobs and internships, is...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
NEWSBTC

Libcoin: Green Token for a Sustainable Crypto Ecosystem

Cryptocurrency has been the talk of the century. The infamous Elon Musk’s tweets and twitter wars on rise and fall of crypto have been not been hidden by anyone. But, along with increasing popularity and rising size of overall cryptocurrency market there has been a lot of debate and criticism happening around the environmental impact of mining cryptocurrency. The high energy consumption and associated carbon footprint have raised eyebrows and now people are looking for alternatives to invest in greener solutions.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

10 Ethereum-based projects that could airdrop tokens in 2022 - Crypto Briefing

Crypto Briefing compiles a list of 10 Ethereum token airdrops possible in 2022, which would award early adopters if the airdrops materialize. For next year, Ethereum Layer and cross-chain bridges are favorites, among speculated airdrops:. zkSync, a Layer 2 scaling solution; early adopters can transfer ether (ETH-USD) to the zkSync...
MARKETS
u.today

AAX Crypto Exchange Adds Three Gaming Tokens by Animoca Brands: Details

Mainstream multi-platform centralized cryptocurrencies exchange AAX shares the details of a crucial addition to its list of supported tokens. Animoca's assets now supported by AAX: See the list. According to the official announcement shared by the representatives of AAX crypto exchange, three red-hot tokens of the blockchain-based gaming segment have...
MARKETS
bizjournals

Boston insurance tech startup buys a London platform

With the acquisition, Corvus Insurance is entering the global market for cybersecurity insurance underwriting. Join the Boston Business Journal for a virtual discussion on the economy and looking ahead. 2022 Best Places to Work. Best People + Best Place = Best Results. The Best Places to Work program recognizes the...
BUSINESS
theblockcrypto.com

Crypto infrastructure startup Cion Digital raises $12 million in seed funding

Cion Digital, a crypto infrastructure startup building tools for traditional financial institutions, has raised $12 million in a seed funding round. Green Visor Capital and 645 Ventures co-led the round, with Cota Capital, Epic Ventures, Hourglass Capital Partners, BAT Ventures, Greycroft, and Ulu Ventures also participating. Cion's founder and CEO...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

India: Tech startup association writes to Finance Minister seeking crypto tax clarity

As India is bracing for the Union Budget 2022-23, an industry association called IndiaTech has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The association that represents internet start-ups, including crypto exchanges, is asking the government to include crypto taxation rules in the budget, local reports claim. The development comes as major...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Want Success? Invest in People

At its core, an organization’s culture is about showing employees that your company cares about them — at work and beyond. We know that culture plays a significant role in an employee’s experience; in fact, a Glassdoor survey found that when searching for a new job, 77% of people surveyed said they’d evaluate a potential employer’s culture before applying for a position there. At its core, an organization’s culture is about showing employees that your company cares about them — at work and beyond. With wellbeing playing such an important role within an organization, employers have an opportunity to reinvent their cultures through a lens of workplace wellness and health by establishing trust with and among employees. Being an empathic leader means to communicate care and genuine interest about your employees as people beyond just their job.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Airbnb Users Want to Pay in Crypto

Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Airbnb, Inc. Class A Report customers want the company to accept crypto payments for rentals CEO Brian Chesky learned, according to an informal Twitter poll this week. Of the 4,000 suggestions Chesky received to his question "If Airbnb could launch anything in 2022, what would it...
ECONOMY
Austin American-Statesman

Google partnership adds fuel for fast-growing Austin software maker Digital Turbine

Fast-growing Austin software maker Digital Turbine says a partnership with technology giant Google will give it even more opportunity to continue expanding. Under the agreement, Digital Turbine says it will be able to use Google's enterprise and cloud solutions to build products for Android devices and expand its footprint in the Android mobile ecosystem..
BUSINESS
CharlotteObserver.com

SEC Charges Founder Of Crypto Startup With Fraud

The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged Australian citizen Craig Sproule, as well as the two startups he founded, Crowd Machine, Inc. and Metavine, Inc, for misleading investors about how he is going to use the proceeds of a $41 million initial coin offering (ICO) back in 2018. The SEC’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
theblockcrypto.com

US DOT wants to fund research into crypto token incentives for drivers

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program unveiled a raft of proposed research areas this week, including one that proposes investigating the use of crypto tokens to incentivize approaches to what it calls "modality use by consumers." The information was included in a pre-solicitation notice issued...
TRAFFIC

