Ex-Browns QB identifies the biggest problem in Cleveland

By Larry Brown
 2 days ago
A former Browns quarterback identified what he believes is a big problem in Cleveland that hinders the team. This week, longtime Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote an article asserting that Baker Mayfield has issues with the team’s head coach, Kevin Stefanski. She even said Mayfield would consider...

Comments / 59

Larry Winrod
2d ago

I totally agree that Cabot is garbage. She has always been clueless and too lazy to get the facts. Part of the garbage plain dealer

Reply(1)
14
4reel
2d ago

The media just creates news if there is no big news to report just to get hits/readers. The media never has reported things as they really are because they want to sensationalize the news. Baker Mayfield is not a great QB but he is okay. Cleveland Brown's need to continue to build around him with more players like Nick Chubb in other key positions on both sides of the ball.

Reply(1)
10
Paul Carter
1d ago

when Mayfield was drafted I gave the browns a five year to do list considering the coaching changes, now he knows his opponents and how to win but he needs a strong protective front line for protection so he can use the weapons he has at his disposal to have more wins and maybe a chance for a super bowl so get healthy baker work on his decision making get in the film room more often and hone his skills then the browns will be a force to be recognized

Reply
3
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

