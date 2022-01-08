ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. forces in S.Korea raise COVID-19 alert amid record infections

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) – U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) raised its health protection alert on Saturday after posting its highest weekly tally of new coronavirus infections, at 682. The new cases bring the total infections to 3,027. U.S. forces has said nearly 90% of its soldiers, families and other affiliated people were...

