Public Health

Lessons forgotten: Election rallies feed Indian virus surge

By SHEIKH SAALIQ - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

NEW DELHI (AP) — Coronavirus cases fueled by the highly transmissible omicron...

www.ftimes.com

wincountry.com

Indian tax authorities seize $30 million in cash ahead of state elections

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian tax officials have seized more than $30 million in cash and gold in raids on suspected tax evaders this week including a record haul of 1.94 billion rupees ($26 million) and 23 kg of gold ahead of assembly elections in five states. The raids...
AFP

Election rallies cancelled as India sees Omicron surge

Election rallies were cancelled in India's heartland Thursday as authorities fret over a sudden Covid surge, driven by the Omicron variant, which has seen confirmed infections nearly triple in two days. Teeming crowds have thronged campaign events for next month's poll in Uttar Pradesh -- the country's most populous state with over 200 million people and a pillar of support for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Prime Minister Narendra Modi has traversed key cities to cut the ribbon on infrastructure projects and partake in Hindu religious rituals to boost the state government's prospects. But with several cities imposing coronavirus curfews and health experts warning of exponential infection growth, several parties have brought their public campaigns to a halt.
Fortune

China’s public dutifully obeyed COVID lockdowns for 2 years. Now two women’s miscarriages are sparking backlash

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
kotatv.com

Schools brace for virus surge

The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
The Independent

India begins booster shots and bans election rallies as Covid cases surge

India has started administering Covid-19 vaccine booster shots to priority groups as infections surge across the country.Termed a “precautionary dose” by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, the third vaccine shot is currently being given only to healthcare and frontline workers along with those above the age of 60 who have comorbidities.Last week, the government had said the booster dose would be the same one taken by individuals last year.In a tweet, federal health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the booster shots were being rolled out across the country.He added that the Modi government was ready to protect citizens from Covid...
The Independent

CDC advises Americans to ‘avoid’ travel to Canada given covid case numbers

The US Centers for Disease Control on Monday advised Americans to “avoid” travel to Canada as coronavirus cases, particularly of the Omicron variant, continue to sweep the continent.The CDC raised its warning level to Four - the highest it has - regarding travel to the United States’ northern neighbour.“If you must travel to Canda, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel,” the CDC warned, continuing: “Because of the current situation in Canada, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.“Travelers should follow recommendations or requirements in Canada, including wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from others.”
Reuters

Indian shares end four-day rally as COVID-19 cases spike

BENGALURU, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped a four-session rally on Thursday as a lightning surge in domestic COVID-19 cases and hawkish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve slammed investor sentiment. Dragged by technology and realty stocks, the blue-chip Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) ended 1% lower at 17,745.90 and...
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
US News and World Report

Peru Raises COVID-19 Alert, Tightens Curbs Amid Omicron Wave

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru, which has one of the world's highest COVID-19 mortality rates per number of inhabitants, raised its pandemic alert level in various cities and tightened some restrictions due to a third wave of infections caused by the spread of the Omicron variant. Health Minister Hernando Cevallos said...
Reuters

Indian shares gain for fourth session as bank, finance stocks rally

BENGALURU, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, lifted by a rally in banking and financial stocks, recovering from a dip earlier in the day on concerns over a spike in coronavirus cases in the country. The benchmark indexes were volatile until mid-day,...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s who is banning travel to the U.S. due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
Daily Mail

110 British tourists are refused entry at Austrian airport after 'complete shambles' by authorities implementing new Covid travel rules

Dozens of British holidaymakers have been turned away from the Austrian border after falling foul of a last-minute change to Covid travel rules. Some 110 Britons who had arrived at Innsbruck airport, in western Austria, on December 26 were turned away by border guards for failing to comply with the new rules in what was described by one passenger as a 'complete shambles'.
