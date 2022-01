What happened: The Panthers had to overcome a pair of cold spells, including a four-point second quarter, to hold off a determined Hawks squad on Friday in a semifinal of the Northern Rio Grande Tournament in Española Valley’s Edward Medina Gymnasium. A four-point second quarter allowed Dulce to turn a 14-8 first-quarter deficit into a 21-18 halftime lead. Pecos then scored five points in an 8-minute stretch after it built a 32-23 lead in the third quarter, and the Hawks took a 40-39 lead on Santiago Largo’s 3-pointer with less than 4 minutes left. The Panthers had one last run in them, finishing the game on an 11-3 run to advance to their seventh straight tournament final.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO