Officer blames bad information for 2020 sinking that killed 9 Marines

LOS ANGELES — The Coast Guard has announced new safety rules following a deadly blaze that killed 34 people on a scuba diving boat off the California coast more than two years ago, including installation of fire detection and suppression equipment. The Labor Day 2019 fire aboard the Conception...
A malfunctioning space heater sparked a major fire in a New York City high-rise apartment building Sunday morning, leaving at least 19 people dead — including nine children, city officials said Sunday evening. Officials said the blaze in the city's Bronx borough injured more than 63 people, 32 of...
BRASILIA, Brazil — A towering slab of rock broke from a cliff and toppled onto pleasure boaters drifting near a waterfall on a Brazilian lake Saturday and officials said at least six people died. Edgard Estevo, commander of the Minas Gerais State Fire Department, said at a news conference...
A new report estimates more than 167,000 children nationwide lost a primary caregiver to COVID-19. Georgia is one of five states making up half that number. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports. Nearly 6,500 children in Georgia lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19 — a staggering toll that one expert...
The three white men who murdered unarmed Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery nearly two years ago outside Brunswick were each sentenced on Friday to life in prison — Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, without the possibility of parole, and William “Roddie” Bryan with the possibility of parole after serving at least 30 years.
Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.
