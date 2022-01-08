ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Cricket-Australia declare on 265-6, set England 388 to win

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia declared their second innings closed on 265 for six in the final session of...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: I’m taking my son to his first football game – but our family could never go to the Qatar World Cup safely

The World Cup 2019 was a brilliant year for football – a beautiful celebration of diversity, LGBT+ players, calls for equal pay, families cheering together in solidarity in the stands. I’m talking about the women’s game, of course, men’s football has a long way to go.Next weekend I’m taking my young son to his first Premier League match. I’ve been a sports fan all my life, and 2022, ahead of the Fifa men’s World Cup, is the year I want to introduce him to the beautiful game.My partner – who dislikes most sport – asks me if there will be hooligans...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usman Khawaja
The Independent

England survive tense finish to draw fourth Ashes Test with Australia in Sydney

England’s tailenders stood tall as they scrambled to a nerve-shredding draw in the fourth Ashes Test, finishing nine down in Sydney to block Australia’s hopes of a whitewash.After thumping defeats in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne, the tourists stopped the rot in the tensest possible fashion at the SCG as number 11 James Anderson fended off the last six balls of the match.Anderson, 39, had come to the crease in scenes of agonising drama when an accomplished rearguard action by Jack Leach came to an end with just three overs left. He had bravely defied Australia’s high-class attack for 34 balls...
SPORTS
The Independent

Jos Buttler: England wicketkeeper heading home from Ashes with finger injury

England’s Jos Buttler has been ruled out the fifth Ashes Test in Hobart because of a finger injury.Captain Joe Root confirmed the news after the tourists prevented a potential series whitewash by drawing the fourth match in Sydney.“Jos Buttler is going to be going home,” Root said at the post-match presentation.“It’s quite a bad injury, so it’s a really disappointing shame for him and for the team but it’s part and parcel of playing Test cricket, sometimes you’ve got to take these things.“And the way he stood up throughout the rest of the game having taken that and put in...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Cricket Australia#Reuters#Lincoln Feast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Sam Billings ‘100 per cent ready’ for England Test debut after ‘whirlwind’ few days

Sam Billings is ready for an unexpected Test debut in next week’s Ashes finale after a “whirlwind” call-up that saw him swap a flight back to England for a 500-mile road trip.Billings has been in Australia enjoying a starring role with Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League but was less than two hours away from jumping on a plane home when he was asked to link up with the Test team.With wicketkeeper Jos Buttler ruled out of next week’s series-ending clash in Hobart due to a fractured finger and Jonny Bairstow also carrying a thumb injury, Billings looks set...
SPORTS
The Independent

Birmingham stun WSL leaders Arsenal to secure first win of the season

Birmingham recorded their first win of the season with a shock 2-0 victory over previously unbeaten Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal Libby Smith collected a superb pass from Lucy Quinn before firing the home side in front after just three minutes and Veatriki Sarri doubled the lead shortly before the interval after Jade Pennock’s shot was blocked.Arsenal laboured in vain to get back into the contest and Vivianne Miedema was booked for dissent as their frustration mounted, a first loss of the campaign meaning they remain four points clear of Chelsea in the standings.Birmingham’s win lifted them off the foot...
WORLD
kfgo.com

ATP roundup: Lorenzo Sonego advances in Sydney

Fifth-seeded Lorenzo Sonego overcame a one-set deficit to post a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Frenchman Hugo Gaston on Monday in a Round of 32 match in the Sydney Classic in Australia. While Sonego needed 2 hours and 42 minutes to advance, fellow Italian Fabio Fognini had a much easier...
SPORTS
The Independent

It’s alright mate, I’ve played before – Anderson on batting out for Sydney draw

James Anderson says he was full of confidence that he could survive the final over and secure England a draw in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney The 39-year-old is renowned for his bowling, as England’s all-time leading wicket-taker, but not so much for his skills with the bat.However, he successfully negotiated the final over from Australia’s part-time spinner Steve Smith to earn a draw on 270 for nine, after they had been set 388 to win, and salvage some pride for an England side already 3-0 down in the series.“There was a moment when the umpires said it was...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ashleigh Barty warms up for Australian Open with Adelaide title

World number one Ashleigh Barty underlined her Australian Open credentials by claiming victory at the Adelaide International 1 warm-up event.The Wimbledon champion eased past seventh seed Elena Rybakina 6-3 6-2 on Sunday to wrap up her 14th WTA singles title in just 64 minutes.Australian Barty is favourite to triumph on home soil when the first grand slam of 2022 begins in Melbourne a week on Monday.Aussie! Aussie! Aussie! 🏆 🏆 🏆World No.1 @ashbarty wins her third career title on home soil 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/W4c8CvDLmt— wta (@WTA) January 9, 2022“I feel good leading up to an Australian Open, like I have every...
TENNIS
The Independent

England face survival bid after Khawaja ton – day four of the fourth Ashes Test

Australia set up a final-day battle between England’s fragile batters and their own rampant bowling attack as they looked to take a 4-0 Ashes lead in Sydney.Usman Khawaja marked his return to Test cricket after two-and-a-half years on the sidelines with his second century of the game – 101 not out to follow his prior 137 – leaving England 387 behind.That is surely out of their grasp, meaning a day five rearguard is their best hope of stalling home momentum.Twin hundreds in post-war Ashes cricketUsman Khawaja (Sydney, 2021)Steve Smith (Edgbaston, 2019)Steve Waugh (Old Trafford, 1997)Arthur Morris (Adelaide, 1947)Denis Compton (Adelaide,...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy