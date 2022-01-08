Cricket-Australia declare on 265-6, set England 388 to win

England’s Jos Buttler has been ruled out the fifth Ashes Test in Hobart because of a finger injury.Captain Joe Root confirmed the news after the tourists prevented a potential series whitewash by drawing the fourth match in Sydney.“Jos Buttler is going to be going home,” Root said at the post-match presentation.“It’s quite a bad injury, so it’s a really disappointing shame for him and for the team but it’s part and parcel of playing Test cricket, sometimes you’ve got to take these things.“And the way he stood up throughout the rest of the game having taken that and put in...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO