Cancer

PD-1 and PD-L1 Evolution, Navigating through Lines of Therapy; Market Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Drug Utilization, and Market Forecast by cancer Types - 2021 to 2030

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Thelansis's competitive intelligence report there are 117 PD-1 and 132 PD -L1 targets are being evaluated for oncolytic virus, cancer vaccine, cell therapy, T-cell targeted Immunomodulators in the year 2020 which are briefly covered in this report. Jan 07, 2022 | Source: Thelansis Knowledge Partners LLP. Evolutions...

Laekna Therapeutics and Innovent Biologics obtain IND approval for combination therapy in patients with specific types of solid tumors who have been refractory to treatment with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors

SHANGHAI, China and WARREN, N.J., Jan. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Laekna Therapeutics announced that the investigational new drug (IND) application of a combination therapy for the phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with solid tumors who have been refractory to treatment with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors has been approved by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China. Laekna Therapeutics is an emerging innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on developing groundbreaking and innovative therapies to treat cancer and liver diseases. The IND approval marks a key milestone under the clinical research partnership Laekna and Innovent formed in July 2021.
CANCER
#Cancer Research#Lung Cancer#Breast Cancer#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Pd 1#Pd L1 Evolution#Market Forecast#Pd L1#Nsclc#Scchn#Bladder Cancer#Hcc#Cancer Vaccines#Pmbcl
