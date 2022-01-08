Luxury Real Estate Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Dalian Wanda, Coldwell Banker, Grainger

January is shaping up to be the roughest month yet of the crisis in China's real estate market. The 13th-largest developer in the country, Shanghai Shimao Group, has lost 50% of its share value since November, seen its offshore bonds drop precipitously in value over the last month, and had its credit rating downgraded by S&P Global Ratings, Fitch and Moody's, Al Jazeera reports. Meanwhile, after defaulting in early December, China's Evergrande Group halted trading on its stock after being ordered to tear down an apartment complex it was building in the Hainan province, Bloomberg reports.

REAL ESTATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO